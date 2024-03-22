Cats star Patrick Dangerfield will need a scan after feeling soreness in his hamstring in the win over the Crows

Patrick Dangerfield in action during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PATRICK Dangerfield will need a scan on his hamstring after leaving the field in the dying minutes of Geelong's win over Adelaide on Friday night, coach Chris Scott said.

Dangerfield was one of his team's best players in the 19-point triumph, but was replaced by substitute Mitch Knevitt inside the final two minutes as he grabbed his left hamstring on the bench.

"He described a cramp," Scott said post-match.

"If he was just cramping in both calves I wouldn't be worried at all, but it was a cramp in his hamstring, so probably needs to be watched carefully.

"I'm just parroting what I heard him say to the media so we'll follow that one up a little bit closer over the next couple of days and get back to you."

It continued a turbulent 36 hours for the Cats on the injury front after Tanner Bruhn (foot) was ruled out on Thursday and then Mitch Duncan (personal reasons) and Tom Atkins (adductor) were late withdrawals.

Duncan jumped on a 4.30pm flight from Adelaide to return home to be with his wife, who was going into labour.

Despite the setbacks, the Cats were magnificent, led by a Tom Stewart masterclass in his 150th game.

Scott said it was a credit to his younger players for adjusting so well with so many late changes.

Despite going 2-0, Geelong is not getting ahead of itself.

"We're optimistic and positive, but we're also very respectful of the rest of the competition," Scott said.

"I just think it's going to be really tight, and for my part, I suspect that it's going to be a case of not getting ahead of yourself when things are going well and almost every team will have patches where they're going well, so don't fall in love with yourself.

"And when you have the inevitable patch where good teams just get the better of you, don't throw the toys out of the cot either."

Scott's counterpart Matthew Nicks said Adelaide would have to "get ourselves going" after slumping to a second straight defeat.

Nicks was left to rue missed opportunities as his team generated 66 inside 50s to 53, but poor delivery and execution in front of goal proved costly.

"In the end, although we had our chances, we lacked composure when we needed it," Nicks said.

"Sometimes that can be forced or perceived pressure that can cause that, which Geelong brought tonight.

"We had our chances … we just weren't able to execute by foot going inside 50."

Part of the problem for Adelaide was Stewart, whose 10 intercept marks was an equal AFL record.

Luke Pedlar tried to play a defensive role on the five-time All-Australian early on, but Nicks had to ditch that tactic as Stewart took control.

"We came in with a number of plans and the first one didn't work," he said.

"There's a reason he's a highly regarded player and one of the best in the competition and he showed that tonight.

"Plan A for Stewart and their backline was a solid one, but we didn't execute it at all, so we went to Plan B. He's a fantastic player.

"Most people look and go, 'Why don't you just put someone on him?'

"Some players have a level of footy that even with that attention are able to impact the game. He's one of those."