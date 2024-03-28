IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Damo and Nat unpack the Magpies' win over Brisbane on Thursday night
- Praise for Nick Daicos, John Noble and Tom Mitchell
- Is Scott Pendlebury in trouble with the MRO?
- Why the Lions could be 1-6 by round seven
- A look ahead to Good Friday footy
- Justin Longmuir and Matthew Nicks go head-to-head in a battle of re-signed coaches
- Friday Fodder: Nick Daicos' fashion faux pas
