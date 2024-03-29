It was a better-than-Good Friday for Carlton as Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow led the way over North Melbourne

Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay during the round three match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium, March 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TWIN towers Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay have combined for nine goals to power Carlton to a thumping 56-point win over North Melbourne in the Kangaroos’ marquee Good Friday match.

Coleman medallists McKay (five goals) and Curnow (four) monstered the undersized Kangaroos defence in a powerful performance in front of 47,565 fans at Marvel Stadium.

Curnow left the ground midway through the final quarter with a slight hobble and stayed on the bench, but that appeared to be only as a precaution.

KANGAROOS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

North gave its supporters periods to be excited about but was still blown away and never looked like causing an upset, with the Blues leading at every change to win 21.11 (137) to 12.9 (81).

Learn More 00:51

Unlike previous Good Friday games when they were embarrassed by the Western Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022, North kept fighting and attacking the scoreboard.

The Kangaroos also showed some serious aggression at times, with star forward Nick Larkey (three goals) giving away a 50m penalty late in the third quarter for slamming Mitch McGovern to the ground.

Already undersized in defence, North suffered another major blow when key tall Callum Coleman-Jones went down with a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon in the second quarter.

Learn More 00:48

The former Richmond player was taken from the field on a medical cart and given immediate pain relief, replaced by sub Eddie Ford.

It was North's second serious Achilles injury in three weeks after Josh Goater's season came to an abrupt end in the round one defeat to Greater Western Sydney.

Carlton didn't come out of the match unscathed either, after defender Caleb Marchbank was concussed in a heavy collision with teammate Jordan Boyd in the final term.

Learn More 00:42

Preliminary finalists last season, Carlton extended its undefeated start to 3-0, while the Kangaroos remain winless.

In an encouraging sign, star defender Jacob Weitering made an impressive return from injury, while former Gold Coast utility Elijah Hollands improved as the game progressed in his first appearance for the club.

The Blues have an opportunity to go 4-0 for the first time since 1995 - the year of their last premiership - when they face Fremantle in Gather Round next Saturday.

Learn More 00:52

North will play Grand Finalist Brisbane, smarting off a disappointing 0-3 start to their season, next Friday at Norwood Oval.

Double Dutch has Blues fans jumping

There has always been an air of excitement around Ollie Hollands since he arrived at Princes Park and the 20-year-old wingman started delivering last year. So when brother Elijah landed at the club through the trade period, expectations doubled. Elijah missed the Blues' first two games through suspension, only adding to the anticipation, and when he finally ran out in a blue, or white as it was, jumper the fans were on the edge of their seats. And Hollands delivered - 22 disposals, five tackles and a goal. It looks like the new Blues brothers could deliver their fair share of hits.

Learn More 00:38

Roos hand out the Easter Eggs early

It was never going to be an easy task for North Melbourne to take down an in-form Carlton, but ill-discipline made it near impossible. The Roos finished the match heavily in the negatives in the free kick count, but more of a worry was the six 50 metre penalties they handed over, most resulting in goals. History would suggest Alastair Clarkson doesn't mind a bit of 'unsociable football', but it's unlikely he'll be impressed with the gifts his players handed over on Friday.

Nick Larkey and Jacob Weitering exchange words during the round three match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium, March 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

North's talent bag is raw, but full

There's no questioning the quality of some of North Melbourne's youngsters with names like Sheezel, Wardlaw, Powell and McKercher enough to keep any Kanga fan's optimism high. And now Paul Curtis is putting his name among the mix. The 21-year-old forward was his side's best option around goal on Friday and finished with three majors to his name. That gives him seven for the season, equal with Nick Larkey, and he's proving to be a threat opposition coaches will need to plan for.

Learn More 00:33

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:29 Durdin dips in with cheeky checkside Corey Durdin snares a classic crumbing goal to curb North Melbourne’s fast start

00:48 Big Roo subbed after Achilles injury Luckless utility Callum Coleman-Jones is stretchered off the ground after succumbing to a worrying injury in the second term

00:52 McKay heating up quickly in warning signs for North Harry McKay starts to get off the chain in the second term with a pair of strong marks and goals

00:33 Crafty Curtis conjures dribble goal to remember Paul Curtis notches his third major of the game in some style with a dazzling finish along the ground

00:51 Curnow and McKay proving an absolute handful Carlton’s power forwards Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay start to take control of the contest after half-time

00:42 Luckless Blue helped off after friendly fire Caleb Marchbank leaves the field of play after copping this heavy contact from a teammate

00:47 Cripps chips in with skipper’s goal for good measure Patrick Cripps caps off a terrific performance with this clever shot in the final term

00:38 Happy Hollands gets his moment in new colours The Blues swarm Elijah Hollands after landing his first goal for his new side

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.2 6.3 11.5 12.9 (81)

CARLTON 5.6 10.8 16.10 21.11 (137)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Larkey 3, Curtis 3, Ford 2, Zurhaar, Powell, Lazzaro, Wardlaw

Carlton: McKay 5, Curnow 4, Owies 3, Durdin 2, Hewett, Cerra, Carroll, Acres, Cripps, E.Hollands, Fantasia

BEST

North Melbourne: Sheezel, Powell, Curtis, Xerri, McKercher

Carlton: McKay, Cripps, Curnow, Hewett, Cerra, E.Hollands

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Coleman-Jones (Achilles)

Carlton: Marchbank (head knock), Curnow (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Eddie Ford, replaced Callum Coleman-Jones in the second quarter

Carlton: Orazio Fantasia, replaced Corey Durdin at three-quarter time

Crowd: 47,565 at Marvel Stadium