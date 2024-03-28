An ongoing calf issue will keep Richmond superstar Dustin Martin out of the clash with Sydney at the MCG on Sunday

Dustin Martin looks on after the R1 match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on March 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin will miss the round three clash with Sydney as he manages a lingering calf issue.

The 32-year-old was named in the Tigers' initial extended squad for Sunday's game at the MCG, but has since been ruled out by coach Adem Yze.

"Dusty's going to miss this week ... he's actually had an interrupted couple of weeks with his calf," Yze told reporters on Friday morning.

"He didn't train the other day and he'll only do a little bit today, so we've got to just break the pattern of him getting through week to week.

"We're going to break that cycle this week and give him a lighter week so that he's pain-free."

Martin copped a calf cork just four days out from Richmond's season-opener and sat out that clash with Damien Hardwick's Gold Coast.

Learn More 19:30

The three-time Norm Smith medallist returned the following week against Carlton, but managed just 16 disposals in both of the Tigers' losses to the Blues and Port Adelaide.

"He's just been battling a little bit the last couple of weeks with his calf and still trying to perform as he normally does," Yze said.

"His first half last week was terrific, but you could see that he just gets a little bit sore, so we're going to help him through that."

Dustin Martin in action during the R2 match between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG on March 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers' first-year coach expects Martin to be fit to return against St Kilda in Gather Round.

"We want a 100 per cent fit Dusty, so to do that we've got to break the cycle by giving him a lighter week this week so that he's pain-free next week," Yze said.

Richmond (0-3) is chasing its first win of the season against unbeaten Sydney (3-0) and could be bolstered by the return of premiership defender Nathan Broad, who missed last week with a calf issue.

Tyler Young (concussion) and Maurice Rioli (back) are also in contention to return, while Sam Naismith could be called up to help Toby Nankervis in the ruck against Brodie Grundy.

Tyler Sonsie was named in the Tigers' extended squad and could make his first AFL appearance since serving a three-match ban for an ugly off-the-ball strike in a VFL game last year.