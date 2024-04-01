Collingwood will set a new record with a win on Sunday as the AFL arrives in South Australia for Gather Round

Jamie Elliott celebrates a goal for Collingwood against Port Adelaide in R19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S love affair with the Adelaide Oval could see the Magpies set an unexpected record when they take on Hawthorn in Gather Round on Sunday.

The Pies' clash with the Hawks is already highly anticipated, with Jack Ginnivan poised to take on his former club and Nick Daicos again set to lock horns with Finn Maginness, who successfully tagged the Pies star during the Hawks' shock win in round 21 last year, with Daicos also suffering a knee injury that may have ultimately cost him the Brownlow Medal.

Adelaide Oval has been a happy hunting record for Collingwood, which has a 67 per cent win percentage – the best of any club in the competition – at the venue.

Finn Maginness and Nick Daicos during the match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But there is even more on the line for the Magpies in 2024.

After losing its first four games at the ground between 2014 and 2017, Collingwood has won eight straight, which is the equal longest winning streak at the Adelaide Oval, joining tenants the Crows and Port Adelaide. A victory over Ginnivan and the Hawks on Sunday would see the Magpies hold the record outright.

The Pies' current winning run of eight is the longest active winning streak at a single venue in the competition, just ahead of Carlton's seven straight wins at the MCG.

Learn More 21:02

The way Collingwood's recent games at the venue have played out should come as no surprise given their recent history in close games.

Its past five wins at the famous ground have come by six points or less, with victories over Adelaide (by five points in 2021), Adelaide (five points, 2022), St Kilda (six points, 2023), Adelaide (one point, 2023) and Port Adelaide (two points, 2023).

Only three clubs are winless at the venue, although just one will get a chance to correct that record in 2024. Carlton is 0-7 at the Adelaide Oval and won't have it all its own way this week when it faces unbeaten Fremantle on Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Cripps leads Carlton off the Adelaide Oval after its loss to Adelaide in Gather Round, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast and North Melbourne are 0-11 at Adelaide Oval, but will play at Adelaide Hills (against Greater Western Sydney) and Norwood Oval (against Brisbane) respectively in Gather Round.

The Crows will open Gather Round against Melbourne, one of four clubs with a better record than them at Adelaide Oval, with the Demons holding an 11-7 record there.

The Demons lost both of their matches at the venue last year, going down to Essendon in a surprise defeat in Gather Round before being edged by Port Adelaide in round 10, but responded with a win over the Power on Saturday.

Adelaide and Port have made the most of their home ground advantage in recent seasons, with win-loss records of 9-4 and 10-4 respectively at Adelaide Oval last year.

Club W-L at Adelaide Oval Win % Collingwood 8-4 67 Port Adelaide 78-47 62 Melbourne 11-7 61 Sydney* 7-5 58 Adelaide 70-51 58 West Coast* 9-8 53 Geelong 10-9 53 Greater Western Sydney* 8-9 47 Hawthorn 7-8 47 Essendon 6-7 46 Richmond* 8-12 40 Western Bulldogs 5-8 38 Brisbane* 3-9 25 Fremantle 3-10 23 St Kilda* 3-13 19 Carlton 0-7 0 Gold Coast* 0-11 0 North Melbourne* 0-11 0

* will not play at Adelaide Oval in Gather Round this year