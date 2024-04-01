The Traders help you get set for a full round of footy

Lachie Whitfield in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Collingwood in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE were plenty of big scores in round three that helped teams post high scores, but with all 18 clubs playing in Gather Round, we may get a better look at the top Fantasy teams.

While Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast were on the bye, we saw popular picks Max Gawn and Nic Martin score 146 and 145 respectively. Some coaches managed to score double points from them as captains. Hayden Young, Isaac Heeney, Riley Bonner, Harry Sheezel and Jack Steele all went 120-plus to help some coaches score more than 2000 points for round three.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

But what will it all look like for Gather Round?

Tom Green, Lachie Whitfield and Sam Flanders have been brilliant starting selections and return this week following their early bye. Are they trade targets? Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat though the viable trade options for round four.

Plenty of your questions are answered as we only have to wait a couple of days for our Fantasy players to score more points in a 'normal' round of AFL Fantasy!

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode ...

1:00 - Warnie cracked 2000 this week and he is up and about.

4:15 - Nic Martin was magnificent with 145.

7:25 - Calvin wasn't happy with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera as a new recruit.

10:20 - Some big scores in the community saw some big ranking changes.

12:15 - Ollie Dempsey has been a must-have cash cow.

15:00 - Will Marcus Windhager accept his one match ban?

18:30 - Gather Round sees usual scoring of 22 players.

22:00 - Are we worried about Massimo D'Ambrosio's score?

26:15 - Can we trade Marcus Bontempelli?

30:40 - Will Ryley Sanders get FWD status?

37:00 - "Taking money into this week is not a good thing".

40:40 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

44:55 - Do we trade Blake Howes?

50:00 - Who to trade first: Jai Newcombe or Christian Salem?

54:30 - What is up with Roy's captain selections?

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.