Tom Stewart is tackled by Jack Ginnivan during the match between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MAX BAILEY won a premiership for Hawthorn in 2013, but in his new role as the Hawks' general manager of football operations, he read the play quicker than anyone else on Easter Monday. 

HAWKS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

With heavy rain and lightning forecast, the former ruckman briefed Hawthorn's football department on what to expect in the unlikely event of a delay occurring. The Hawks were 36 points down at three-quarter time when the AFL paused the game for more than 40 minutes due to severe weather in the vicinity. 

00:59

Bolt halt: Game paused amid lightning drama

The ‘G gets rocked as play between the Hawks and Cats is delayed ahead of the final term due to lightning

Hawthorn couldn't find a way to navigate past Geelong on a day where the Cats celebrated Tom Hawkins' 350th game, but Sam Mitchell's side made inroads on a season that had started poorly with back-to-back losses to Essendon and Melbourne. 

"Believe it or not, Max Bailey, actually predicted it," Mitchell told reporters in his post-match press conference on Monday night. 

"(He said pre-game) if that happens, how do we want to handle it? So we knew it was possible; we knew the process; the AFL were quite strong with it. The game between Brisbane and Melbourne (had a delay), so we knew there was a process in place with the lightning. 

MATCH REPORT
Cats overcome Hawks, lightning delay in Hawkins' 350th

"Thirty minutes, new game, six goals down, try and change a couple of things, see if you can get the game on your terms. I thought the energy in the stadium was fantastic. I was rapt that there were still a lot of people there. The noise as we started to get a bit of momentum, it felt like anything could happen, but they were too good. 

"I thought we were really consistent throughout the night. They had two patches of the game where they were able to hit the scoreboard consistently. They scored from turnover from our half a bit too easily. We gave up the two runs of goals and that was the story of the game, but there were some positives to come out of it."

06:46

Highlights: Hawthorn v Geelong

The Hawks and Cats clash in round three

Mitchell said Hawthorn will contact the football operations department at the AFL this week if they believe Jack Ginnivan is being umpired differently after the high profile recruit wasn't paid several free kicks for head high contact.

"I know there has been a lot of talk about it," he said.

"Coaching, you don't go back and look at it, but if he is, there is a process to get in touch with the AFL. If we re-watch it and have a look and think he is having unfair treatment, then I will get in touch with the AFL this week and get them to have a look at it. I haven't seen any vision or looked at that at this point."

01:09

Hawks fans vent frustration over Ginnivan non-frees

The Hawthorn faithful let their feelings be known after these incidents involving Jack Ginnivan

Key forward Mitch Lewis didn't return after the weather delay due to a hamstring injury and wouldn't have returned if the game wasn't delayed as long as it was, with Mitchell optimistic the 25-year-old won't be sidelined for too long, if it at all. 

"I had a chat to him at the long break. He said it could be a cramp, it could be a corkie, it could be (a strain). He was able to play for a while after it happened, so maybe there is some positivity," he said. 

"He was already a little bit sore, but he probably would have come off but he noticed our sub was already activated and out there, so he tried to keep going. It is likely a hamstring injury. But we will wait and get scans and see what it is."

08:45

Full post-match, R3: Hawks

Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round three’s match against Geelong

After starting its premiership defence winless after three games in 2023, Geelong exits the first month of 2024 undefeated as one of four sides 3-0, along with Greater Western Sydney, Fremantle and Carlton. 

Cats coach Chris Scott said the AFL communicated with the clubs effectively during a chaotic period on Sunday and was happy with how Geelong handled the disruption to ensure Hawkins' milestone game was a day to remember for all the right reasons. 

"It was strange. Not just the lightning, but it was a bit of a strange game. I thought we played well in parts and I thought they played well in parts. It was a big occasion for Tom's 350th and I thought the guys approached it the right way," Scott said in his press conference. 

"We've started the year with three wins and are optimistic about what's possible as the year evolves. Even in the first three rounds our execution in some areas has been a little bit off, but besides some patches, I thought it was a performance that we can be proud of."

Tom Hawkins is chaired off by Jeremy Cameron and Mitch Duncan in game 350 after the match between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Scott said five-time All-Australian defender Tom Stewart didn't require a head injury assessment late in the third quarter after being kneed in the back of the head by Mabior Chol in a marking contest. 

"No, he didn't (undergo a HIA), he was just checked for a neck issue but was cleared really quickly. It was a heavy hit, he felt it, but he recovered well," he said. 

11:26

Full post-match, R3: Cats

Watch Geelong’s press conference after round three’s match against Hawthorn

Geelong is expected to make some changes ahead of Saturday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs in Gather Round after managing veteran premiership pair Rhys Stanley and Zach Tuohy on Easter Monday.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Cool Cats have their kicking boots on early

    Tyson Stengle and Tom Hawkins slot a pair of tough set shots to get Geelong off to a flyer

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Stewart confuses Breust who slips in almighty blunder

    Luke Breust gets caught in two minds and eventually coughs up the footy, before Jeremy Cameron cashes in moments later

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Mackenzie’s silky second snap sparks life for Hawks

    Cam Mackenzie gets on the scoreboard for a second time with this neat finish

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Lewis and Chol on a roll as late comeback leads to scuffle

    Tensions spiral out of control as Mabior Chol and Mitch Lewis pile on the goals before their side gets stuck into Tom Stewart

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Duncan delivers long-range gold as Cats cruise again

    Geelong starts to regain control as Mitch Duncan unleashes a beautiful kick from outside 50

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Bolt halt: Game paused amid lightning drama

    The ‘G gets rocked as play between the Hawks and Cats is delayed ahead of the final term due to lightning

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Play resumes with a bang as Ginnivan grabs gem

    The Hawks get off to a super start following the lightning delay, with this Jack Ginnivan major

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Watson wizardry on show with sweet snap in the wet

    Exciting Hawks youngster Nick Watson displays his craft in front of the goals with this superb finish

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Jezza shares the love with Tom by handing off goal

    Jeremy Cameron unselfishly passes the footy to Tom Hawkins directly in front of the sticks for the easiest major

    AFL
  • 01:09

    Hawks fans vent frustration over Ginnivan non-frees

    The Hawthorn faithful let their feelings be known after these incidents involving Jack Ginnivan

    AFL
  • 06:46

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Geelong

    The Hawks and Cats clash in round three

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Full post-match, R3: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round three’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 11:26

    Full post-match, R3: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round three’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL

 