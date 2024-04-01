Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Hawthorn in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM HAWKINS has now played 350 games, but he has never played one like this. Before the 35-year-old was carried off the MCG after his milestone appearance, the game paused for 40 minutes due to a severe weather delay, delaying a night of celebration for one of Geelong's most celebrated modern-day greats.



While the Stawell Gift was delayed by more than two hours due to lightning and a downpour of rain earlier in the day, the traditional Easter Monday blockbuster became a classic by the time the final siren finally sounded to confirm a 36-point Geelong win.

Before the 17.4 (106) to 10.10 (70) result, the MCG had descended into chaos. Both sides vacated the ground just before the start of the fourth quarter when the margin was 36 points due to the threat of lightning in the vicinity of Yarra Park. It meant the longest round of the season lasted even longer than planned.

After starting its premiership defence 0-3 and eventually watching on last September, Geelong is 3-0 and firmly back in premiership contention, heading to Gather Round as one of only four undefeated sides in the competition, along with Greater Western Sydney, Fremantle and Carlton.

Hawkins became only the 24th player in VFL/AFL history to reach 350 games on Easter Monday. He started the day one goal behind Richmond great Jack Riewoldt in 14th spot on the all-time list and moved 10 goals off joining the 800-goal club after celebrating his milestone with four majors in front of 67,020 people.

Ollie Henry also kicked four goals in the wet, including the sealer midway through the last quarter after Hawthorn had the first six scoring shots and all the momentum, while Tanner Bruhn – the other former first-round pick that moved to Kardinia Park at the end of 2022 – collected a career-high 27 disposals, 15 contested possessions and nine clearances in the best performance of his burgeoning career.

It only took 10 minutes for Hawkins to start terrorising a side he has a long history with, even if that felt like yesterday by the end of play. Jeremy Cameron made the Hawks pay in time on after a moment to forget for Luke Breust. The Hawthorn veteran was strolling inside 50 and had Mitch Lewis open in the goalsquare, but Tom Stewart made him hesitate, once, then twice, and he slipped, missing a certain goal. While the Hawks wasted certainties, Geelong kicked low percentage goals from nowhere. By the first break, the Cats led by six goals and the game was almost over.

After missing the last fortnight with a foot injury, Bruhn amassed 15 disposals in the first quarter alone to set the tone. Max Holmes went to work on the outside like he was running down the straight at the Stawell Gift.

For the third weekend in row, James Sicily was under siege down back, particularly early. But the All-Australian defender stemmed the bleeding. Hawthorn then radically improved its pressure, highlighted best when Mabior Chol ran down Zach Guthrie inside 50 and converted the goal.

Jack Ginnivan and Nick Watson got under the skin of Geelong's vaunted back six, including vice-captain Stewart. The recruit and the top-five pick look made to play together. And they made the Cats pay in the second quarter.

When Lewis hauled in a towering pack mark and nailed the set shot, everything was working for Hawthorn's forward line, except for a chance the 'Wizard' missed that he would have kicked hundreds of times in the past decade. Fortunately, Chol added his second just before the main break and a game that looked almost dead at quarter-time was resuscitated. Hawthorn kicked five goals to one in the second term.

Chol kicked his third goal three minutes into the third quarter to reduce the margin to under a kick, but that was as close as the game would get. Toby Conway plucked a big contested grab in his second game and ended a run of five consecutive goals. Tyson Stengle was gifted a shot from the boundary after a dubious insufficient intent call was paid against Hawthorn. Henry left Sicily incensed but didn't nail his chance, as the rain started to pelt the MCG.

The Cats' superior experience mastered the slippery conditions. Mitch Duncan stepped up and was involved in everything with 10 touches and a long-range goal after missing the win over Adelaide in round two due to a late dash home to be at the birth of his fourth child. Geelong kicked six goals to almost put the game to bed. That was before the delay changed everything.

When play resumed, Ginnivan needed just 20 seconds to ignite a crowd that had gone cold, breathing life into the Hawks by marking and goaling deep inside 50. Game on. Lloyd Meek and Worpel missed shots in the teeming rain. It was all Hawthorn late. Most of the crowd didn't leave during the delay and were rewarded for staying.

When Watson finally kicked his first goal of the game – and second of his career – in a moment of magic after missing three shots to start the day, the margin was just 20 points with 10 minutes to play. But Henry, playing in front, took a mark and kicked the sealer to end the Hawks' comeback hopes.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Cool Cats have their kicking boots on early Tyson Stengle and Tom Hawkins slot a pair of tough set shots to get Geelong off to a flyer

00:52 Stewart confuses Breust who slips in almighty blunder Luke Breust gets caught in two minds and eventually coughs up the footy, before Jeremy Cameron cashes in moments later

00:37 Mackenzie’s silky second snap sparks life for Hawks Cam Mackenzie gets on the scoreboard for a second time with this neat finish

00:59 Lewis and Chol on a roll as late comeback leads to scuffle Tensions spiral out of control as Mabior Chol and Mitch Lewis pile on the goals before their side gets stuck into Tom Stewart

00:38 Duncan delivers long-range gold as Cats cruise again Geelong starts to regain control as Mitch Duncan unleashes a beautiful kick from outside 50

00:59 Bolt halt: Game paused amid lightning drama The ‘G gets rocked as play between the Hawks and Cats is delayed ahead of the final term due to lightning

00:34 Watson wizardry on show with sweet snap in the wet Exciting Hawks youngster Nick Watson displays his craft in front of the goals with this superb finish

HAWTHORN 1.1 6.3 8.4 10.10 (70)

GEELONG 7.1 8.2 14.4 17.4 (106)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Chol 3, Mackenzie 2, Worpel, Watson, Macdonald, Lewis, Ginnivan

Geelong: O.Henry 4, Hawkins 4, Stengle 2, Cameron 2, Miers, Holmes, Duncan, Conway, Close

BEST

Hawthorn: Worpel, Nash, Chol, Meek, Newcombe

Geelong: Duncan, O.Henry, Bruhn, Holmes, Stewart, Hawkins

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Lewis (hamstring), Watson (ankle)

Geelong: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Harry Morrison (replaced Henry Hustwaite in the third quarter)

Geelong: Jack Bowes (replaced Tom Atkins at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 67,020 at the MCG