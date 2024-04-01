Tom Lynch is set to be sidelined for some time after suffering yet another injury blow

Tom Lynch in action during Richmond's match against Carlton in R1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND star Tom Lynch is set for another significant stint on the sidelines after suffering a serious hamstring injury late in Sunday's win over Sydney at the MCG.

Scans on Easter Monday have revealed what the club says is "significant" hamstring tendon damage behind his left knee that is likely to require surgery.

The 31-year-old will meet with a surgeon later this week to determine the next course of action, with a timeline to become clearer then.

West Coast ruckman Matthew Flynn was ruled out for up to 12 weeks at the start of the season after having surgery on his hamstring tendon, while Fremantle's Brennan Cox was given the same timeline after he also required hamstring surgery.

"It is rotten luck for Tom, who worked extremely diligently to prepare his body for the season after what was a tough season for him last year," Richmond's GM of Football Performance, Tim Livingstone, said.

"Unfortunately for Tom, he landed in a motion that has caused this injury.

"He will consult a surgeon in the coming days, which will give us a clearer picture of the injuries timeline, but we are expecting he will be out for the longer term."

Lynch showed his value in Adem Yze's first win as a senior coach, kicking 3.2 from six marks in a display that underlined his importance.

The two-time premiership spearhead missed almost all of 2023 after suffering a broken foot against the Western Bulldogs in round four and is now set for a long stint out again.

Lynch didn't run for nine months and missed the opening game of this season as he continued his recovery.

Richmond will also be without Noah Balta for up to five weeks after the swingman suffered a knee injury in the final seconds of the five-point win against the Swans.

Noah Balta celebrates a goal during the round two match between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG, March 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Balta has a moderate MCL injury that will definitely will rule him out until after Richmond’s bye in round six.

Three-time premiership coach Damien Hardwick and caretaker Andrew McQualter had to navigate without Lynch and young gun Josh Gibcus for most of 2023, and now Yze will also be without Gibcus for all of his first season and Lynch for most of the year.

Richmond hopes to regain Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin and former co-captain Dylan Grimes for the trip to South Australia to face St Kilda in Gather Round after they missed the win over the Swans due to injury.