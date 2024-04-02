Electric forward Nick Watson faces up to six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, while Mitch Lewis has a hamstring strain

Nick Watson leaves the field injured during the match between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN young gun Nick Watson will miss at least the next month after suffering an ankle injury late in the Easter Monday loss to Geelong, while key forward Mitch Lewis has been ruled out of Gather Round.

Watson underwent scans on his left ankle on Tuesday that revealed a medium-grade syndesmosis injury after being helped off the MCG in the arms of two trainers in the fourth quarter.

The 2023 No.5 draft pick has been ruled out of the next four games against Collingwood, Gold Coast, North Melbourne and Sydney, but could be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Watson produced his best showing yet at AFL level, finishing with 16 disposals, eight contested possessions, seven score involvements and 1.1, with two shots out on the full in an exciting display alongside recruit Jack Ginnivan.

After kicking 0.3 on debut and 1.3 last week, the 170cm small forward from East Ringwood showed some of the reasons why he was recruited so high during the second half of the 36-point loss to Chris Scott's side.

Lewis won't make the trip to South Australia after scans on Tuesday revealed a low-grade hamstring strain.

The 25-year-old didn't return after the game was delayed ahead of the fourth quarter, after feeling the issue during the third quarter but playing on until the break.

Hawthorn is confident the Victorian will be available for the clash against the Suns at People First Stadium in round five, opting against risking the spearhead this weekend with the six-day break between games.

Hawthorn will consider recalling veteran forward Jack Gunston for Sunday's clash against the Magpies at Adelaide Oval after the off-season signing was sent back to the VFL for his first appearance for Box Hill since 2012.

Gunston played in round one after returning to the club following a 12-month stint at Brisbane in 2023, but the three-time premiership player was the sub in the round two loss to Melbourne.

Jack Gunston in action during Hawthorn's training session at Waverley Park on March 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Max Ramsden was the carryover emergency on the weekend and is another option to replace Lewis. The 20-year-old played two games last season for Sam Mitchell and has been used as a ruck-forward in the VFL.

Sam Butler has kicked seven goals across the first fortnight of the VFL season and will be considered to replace Watson for the trip to Gather Round.