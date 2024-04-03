Check out the line-ups for Thursday night's clash between Adelaide and Melbourne

Luke Pedlar, Steven May and Jordon Butts. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has made five changes for the Gather Round opener as it looks to bounce back from an 0-3 start to the season, while star Melbourne defender Steven May has been named to return from a rib injury.

The Crows have dropped Luke Pedlar, Lachlan Sholl and James Borlase from the side that lost to Fremantle last week, while Lachlan Murphy (knee) and Wayne Milera (knee) are also out.

Defender Jordon Butts is back after missing the Dockers clash due to an ankle injury, while Patrick Parnell, Brayden Cook, Sam Berry and Luke Nankervis are also in.

Cook, Parnell and Nankervis are all in for their first games of the season, while Berry was left out last week as Sholl returned, with that decision reversed for this week.

Top draftee Daniel Curtin has again missed out on a debut for the Crows.

May has been named to return after missing last week's win over Port Adelaide, with Marty Hore (fractured thumb) the only omission for the Dees.

Despite having a winless start to the season, Crows captain Jordan Dawson says Thursday night's sold-out clash to start Gather Round won't define the season for his struggling Crows.

"We're three weeks in to a 23-game season," Dawson said on Wednesday.

"We want to get the win but I wouldn't say (it's) season-defining ... we're not putting that kind of pressure on it."

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: J.Butts, P.Parnell, B.Cook, S.Berry, L.Nankervis

Out: J.Borlase (omitted), L.Sholl (omitted), L.Murphy (knee), L.Pedlar (omitted), W.Milera (knee)

R3 sub: Lachlan Murphy

MELBOURNE

In: S.May

Out: M.Hore (thumb)

R3 sub: Taj Woewodin