Everything you need to know ahead of round four of AFL Fantasy

Harvey Gallagher celebrates a goal against West Coast in R3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It's Gather Round and for AFL Fantasy ... things return to normal. This means, we're back to our best-22 on field with all 18 teams playing.

In rounds five and six, we will return to best-18 scores as we finish off the early bye rounds. But for now, all the action is in Adelaide and it kicks off tonight when the Crows take on the Demons.

Earlier in the week we heard that Ollie Wines (MID, $705,000) will be missing with a hamstring injury, along with St Kilda's Marcus Windhager (DEF/MID, $582,000), who has been suspended for a week.

Gold Coast has announced they will have three debutants on Sunday. These players could be great downgrade targets, although with three players coming in, three players will be going out and some have fears that Alex Sexton (FWD, $470,000) could be one of them.

This week will test Fantasy teams as to how they have handled the byes so far. Will your team come out stronger or will it crumble now that you don't get to drop off those four lowest scores?

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $934,000) – TRAP

Will Finn Maginness play? The Hawks won when he tagged Daicos to 37 last year and after a good game in the VFL, Maginness is expected to return. Daicos also has the bye next week and after that ... he'll feature as a treat.

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $844,000) – TREAT

Fresh off his bye, Flanders is a popular option and rightfully so. He has only gone up $35k from his starting price and is still value in a forward line where premium options are limited.

Sam Flanders in action during round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $819,000) – TREAT

When you rank forwards by their average, Zorko sits at No.2 behind Isaac Heeney. Although he might be on the 'Never Again' list for many, he will have a field day against North Melbourne this week.

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $803,000) – TRAP

Jackson has been a great selection this year, averaging 97 as Fremantle's No. 1 ruck. However, Sean Darcy is getting closer to return by the day. Trading Jackson in this week is not the right decision.

Oliver Dempsey (FWD, $426,000) – TREAT

It doesn't feel right jumping on a player who started at $252,000 but after impressive scores of 102, 53 and 92 ... it's now or never. He has a break even of -13 and will make heaps of cash over the coming weeks.

Live Teams Show

Most traded in

Oliver Dempsey (FWD, $426,000)

Harvey Thomas (MID/FWD, $267,000)

Tom Powell (FWD, $642,000)

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $844,000)

Harvey Gallagher (FWD, $337,000)

It's the battle of the Harveys, so which one is the best pick? If you can afford Harvey Gallagher (FWD, $337,000) then he is probably the one to target after scores of 90, 56 and 56. Harvey Thomas (MID/FWD, $267,000) is coming off a nice 100, however, prior to his ton against the Eagles he only managed 35 and 18.

Tom Powell (FWD, $642,000) is still a great option even though he has gone up $109k in the last two weeks after back to back scores of 100-plus. His form has cemented him inside Roy's Rollin'-22.

Most traded out

James Jordan (MID/FWD, $561,000)

Zac Fisher (FWD, $639,000)

Nat Fyfe (MID/FWD, $546,000)

Alex Sexton (FWD, $470,000)

Darcy Wilson (MID/FWD, $338,000)

This time last week, I questioned why Hayden Young was one of the most traded out players for round three ... and this week I'd like to do the same for James Jordon (MID/FWD, $561,000). Yes, he has a bye coming up next week, but his match-up against the Eagles should tempt you to give him one more run.

On the other hand, Darcy Wilson (MID/FWD, $338,000) appears to be the most popular option to trade out as coaches make way for the likes of Gallagher, Thomas and Dempsey. Even though this trade doesn't pocket you much cash, it should set you up for more cash generation moving forward.

James Jordon in action during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and here are my best captain options for you to consider.

Thursday night

Max Gawn v Adelaide

Gawn has now averaged 119 this season after an impressive 146 last weekend. He rucked solo against Reilly O'Brien last year and scored a team-high 115. A great early VC option.

Friday night

Connor Rozee v Essendon

Essendon has conceded six scores over 115 in their last two games and Rozee could be cashing in here. He scored 145 and 96 against them last season and should bounce back from his 99 last week.

Connor Rozee and Mykelti Lefau during the round two match between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG, March 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Saturday

Isaac Heeney v West Coast

We all know this could be nasty. West Coast have given up 13 scores of more than 100 in the last two weeks and Heeney meets them in hot form. He even scored 129 against them last year and should be huge again.

Sunday

Rowan Marshall v Richmond

Toby Nankervis gives up plenty of points to his opposition ruckman, and last year Marshall took advantage of this with scores of 131 and 103. Coming off 117 in round three, he's my best option bringing it home on Sunday.

