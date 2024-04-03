A trio of Suns will make their debuts in the clash with the Giants

Sam Clohesy, Ethan Read and Will Graham will make their AFL debuts for Gold Coast in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will unveil three debutants for Sunday's Gather Round match against Greater Western Sydney at Mt Barker.

Academy graduates Ethan Read and Will Graham will play their first match alongside midfielder Sam Clohesy, who also spent time in the Academy as a teenager before moving to Melbourne.

The trio were given the news on Wednesday morning by coach Damien Hardwick.

Read, the athletically gifted 202cm key-position player, was taken at pick No.9 in last year's AFL Draft, while half-back Graham was selected at No.26.

Clohesy was taken in the Rookie Draft at pick No.4 after impressing in the VFL last season.

The elevations continue an early season exploration for Hardwick, coming just one match after unleashing No.3 draft pick Jed Walter against the Western Bulldogs.

Jed Walter in action during Gold Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We were told we had an appearance at the club this morning, walked into the boardroom and there's 'Dimma' with our guernseys, telling us we're debuting this weekend," Read said.

"It's a dream come true. To have grown up with Will too and now get the chance to play my first AFL game with him, it's pretty surreal.

"It's a mix of nerves and excitement at the moment. We've got a few days to go still so hopefully the nerves calm down a bit."

Ethan Read poses for a photo during Gold Coast's official team photo day on February 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast football manager Wayne Campbell said it was fantastic to see the three youngsters given an opportunity at the top level.

"It's always exciting to see players play their first game, but to have three in the one game is truly unique and will be a great day for our club," Campbell said.

"We had no hesitation in rewarding Ethan, Will and Sam with a debut – they've well and truly proved they are ready for AFL level and impressed us with their recent form."