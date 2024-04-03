Tom Liberatore's contract extension takes him into a 15th season and puts him on track to become the 14th Bulldog to reach 250 games

Tom Liberatore celebrates kicking a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Gold Coast at Mars Stadium in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore has signed a one-year contract to extend his time at the Whitten Oval into a 15th season in 2025.

Liberatore's management had been working on an extension in recent weeks and have now finalised a deal with Bulldogs list manager Sam Power this week.

The 31-year-old signed a similar deal just over 12 months ago and has existed on one or two-year deals across the back end of his career at the Whitten Oval.

Liberatore has played 219 games in red, white and blue since being selected as a father-son pick in 2010 and can become just the 14th Bulldog to reach 250 games during the life of this deal.

The St Kevin's College product was elevated to vice-captain for 2024, returning to the leadership group for the first time in nine years.

Since recovering from a second knee reconstruction in 2018, the 2016 premiership star has re-established himself as one of the best inside midfielders in the AFL across the past handful of seasons.

Liberatore has finished on the podium at the past four Charles Sutton Medals, winning the Gary Dempsey Medal (runner-up) in 2020 and 2021, and the Doug Hawkins Medal (third-place) in 2022 and 2023.

Tom and Tony Liberatore at Whitten Oval on August 01, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

After being named in the All-Australian squad for the first time when he won the best and fairest in 2014, Liberatore was picked for a second time in 2023, but was stiff to be left out of the final 23.

Liberatore has made a strong start to 2024, averaging 23.3 disposals, 11 contested possessions, seven clearances and five tackles across the first three games.