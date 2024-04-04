DAMIEN Hardwick has swung the selection axe for Sunday's match against Greater Western Sydney, dropping six Gold Coast players, led by veteran Brandon Ellis.
Brisbane has left Deven Robertson out to play North Melbourne, while retaining forward Eric Hipwood, as the Kangaroos drop defender Toby Pink.
In other Gather Round team selection news, Dustin Martin is back for the wounded Tigers, red-hot Geelong has recalled Zach Tuohy and Rhys Stanley and Taylor Adams is officially set to debut for Sydney.
But for the Suns, Hardwick has opted for huge changes following their pre-bye loss against the Western Bulldogs, axing Ellis, Alex Sexton, Connor Budarick and Levi Casboult among others.
Lions coach Chris Fagan has showed faith with his 0-3 team to face the Kangaroos, backing in under-fire Hipwood, while recalling versatile Darcy Gardiner.
In Friday night's match at Adelaide Oval, Port will unleash forward Mitch Georgiades against Essendon for his first game in over a year after recovering from a ruptured ACL, while dynamic Jason Horne-Francis is back after missing two games with a hamstring problem.
The Bombers have named Will Setterfield to replace Sam Durham (concussion).
Adams will play his first game at his third club, lining up against West Coast alongside Harry Cunningham, who has recovered from a concussion.
Sam Wicks has not been recalled to the Swans' senior side despite returning to the club this week after missing last week's game against Richmond.
Tuohy and Stanley are back to bolster the unbeaten Cats against a 2-1 Bulldogs team that has the services of running defender Ed Richards once again.
In Sunday's other matches, Martin is back for Richmond to face St Kilda at Norwood Oval, while the Saints have full-forward Max King back from suspension.
FRIDAY, APRIL 5
Brisbane v North Melbourne at Norwood Oval, 4.40pm ACDT
BRISBANE
In: D.Gardiner, J.Tunstill
Out: D.Fort (omitted), D.Robertson (omitted)
Last week's sub: Kai Lohmann
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: C.Comben, L.Shiels, H.Greenwood
Out: T.Pink (omitted), C.Lazzaro (omitted), C.Coleman-Jones (Achilles)
Last week's sub: Eddie Ford
Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACDT
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Horne-Francis, M.Georgiades
Out: O.Wines (hamstring), F.Evans (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jase Burgoyne
ESSENDON
In: W.Setterfield
Out: S.Durham (concussion)
Last week's sub: Nick Hind
SATURDAY, APRIL 6
West Coast v Sydney at Adelaide Hills, 1pm ACDT
WEST COAST
In: J.Rotham, L.Rawlinson
Out: J.Jones (omitted), T.Brockman (concussion)
Last week's sub: Luke Edwards
SYDNEY
In: T.Adams, H.Cunningham
Out: D.Rampe (hamstring), Co.Warner (omitted)
Last week's sub: Corey Warner
Fremantle v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 3.50pm ACDT
FREMANTLE
In: None
Out: None
Last week's sub: Jaeger O'Meara
CARLTON
In: B.Kemp
Out: C.Marchbank (concussion)
Last week's sub: Orazio Fantasia
Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACDT
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: E.Richards
Out: C.Poulter (omitted)
Last week's sub: Caleb Poulter
GEELONG
In: Z.Tuohy, R.Stanley
Out: T.Conway (managed), O.Mullin (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jack Bowes
SUNDAY, APRIL 7
Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Hills, 12pm ACST
GOLD COAST
In: M.Andrew, S.Clohesy, M.Rosas, J.Witts, S.Day, B.Humphrey, E.Read, W.Graham, D.Macpherson
Out: C.Budarick (omitted), B.Ellis (omitted), L.Casboult (omitted), B.Long (omitted), N.Moyle (omitted), A.Sexton (omitted)
R2 sub: Rory Atkins
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: N.Haynes, R.Angwin, L.Keeffe
Out: None
R2 sub: James Peatling
Richmond v St Kilda at Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST
RICHMOND
In: D.Martin, J.Graham, J.Koschitzke, S.Naismith, H.Ralphsmith, K.McAuliffe
Out: N.Balta (knee), T.Lynch (hamstring), L.Baker (suspension)
Last week's sub: Sam Banks
ST KILDA
In: M.King, L.Collard, H.Garcia, T.Campbell
Out: M.Windhager (suspension)
Last week's sub: Angus Hastie
Collingwood v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 4.40pm ACST
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Sidebottom, J.Richards, H.Harrison
Out: None
Last week's sub: Jack Crisp
HAWTHORN
In: N.Reeves, J.Serong, S.Mitchell, S.Butler, M.Ramsden, F.Maginness
Out: L.Breust (groin), M.Lewis (hamstring), N.Watson (ankle)
Last week's sub: Harry Morrison