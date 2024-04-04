The teams for Friday and Saturday's round four matches are in, plus squads for Sunday

Levi Casboult, Deven Robertson and Zach Tuohy. Pictures: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick has swung the selection axe for Sunday's match against Greater Western Sydney, dropping six Gold Coast players, led by veteran Brandon Ellis.

Brisbane has left Deven Robertson out to play North Melbourne, while retaining forward Eric Hipwood, as the Kangaroos drop defender Toby Pink.

In other Gather Round team selection news, Dustin Martin is back for the wounded Tigers, red-hot Geelong has recalled Zach Tuohy and Rhys Stanley and Taylor Adams is officially set to debut for Sydney.

But for the Suns, Hardwick has opted for huge changes following their pre-bye loss against the Western Bulldogs, axing Ellis, Alex Sexton, Connor Budarick and Levi Casboult among others.

Lions coach Chris Fagan has showed faith with his 0-3 team to face the Kangaroos, backing in under-fire Hipwood, while recalling versatile Darcy Gardiner.

In Friday night's match at Adelaide Oval, Port will unleash forward Mitch Georgiades against Essendon for his first game in over a year after recovering from a ruptured ACL, while dynamic Jason Horne-Francis is back after missing two games with a hamstring problem.

The Bombers have named Will Setterfield to replace Sam Durham (concussion).

Adams will play his first game at his third club, lining up against West Coast alongside Harry Cunningham, who has recovered from a concussion.

Sam Wicks has not been recalled to the Swans' senior side despite returning to the club this week after missing last week's game against Richmond.

Tuohy and Stanley are back to bolster the unbeaten Cats against a 2-1 Bulldogs team that has the services of running defender Ed Richards once again.

In Sunday's other matches, Martin is back for Richmond to face St Kilda at Norwood Oval, while the Saints have full-forward Max King back from suspension.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Norwood Oval, 4.40pm ACDT

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, J.Tunstill

Out: D.Fort (omitted), D.Robertson (omitted)

Last week's sub: Kai Lohmann

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Comben, L.Shiels, H.Greenwood

Out: T.Pink (omitted), C.Lazzaro (omitted), C.Coleman-Jones (Achilles)

Last week's sub: Eddie Ford

Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Horne-Francis, M.Georgiades

Out: O.Wines (hamstring), F.Evans (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jase Burgoyne

ESSENDON

In: W.Setterfield

Out: S.Durham (concussion)

Last week's sub: Nick Hind

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

West Coast v Sydney at Adelaide Hills, 1pm ACDT

WEST COAST

In: J.Rotham, L.Rawlinson

Out: J.Jones (omitted), T.Brockman (concussion)

Last week's sub: Luke Edwards

SYDNEY

In: T.Adams, H.Cunningham

Out: D.Rampe (hamstring), Co.Warner (omitted)

Last week's sub: Corey Warner

Fremantle v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 3.50pm ACDT

FREMANTLE

In: None

Out: None

Last week's sub: Jaeger O'Meara

CARLTON

In: B.Kemp

Out: C.Marchbank (concussion)

Last week's sub: Orazio Fantasia

Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Richards

Out: C.Poulter (omitted)

Last week's sub: Caleb Poulter

GEELONG

In: Z.Tuohy, R.Stanley

Out: T.Conway (managed), O.Mullin (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Bowes

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Hills, 12pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: M.Andrew, S.Clohesy, M.Rosas, J.Witts, S.Day, B.Humphrey, E.Read, W.Graham, D.Macpherson

Out: C.Budarick (omitted), B.Ellis (omitted), L.Casboult (omitted), B.Long (omitted), N.Moyle (omitted), A.Sexton (omitted)

R2 sub: Rory Atkins

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: N.Haynes, R.Angwin, L.Keeffe

Out: None

R2 sub: James Peatling

Richmond v St Kilda at Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST

RICHMOND

In: D.Martin, J.Graham, J.Koschitzke, S.Naismith, H.Ralphsmith, K.McAuliffe

Out: N.Balta (knee), T.Lynch (hamstring), L.Baker (suspension)

Last week's sub: Sam Banks

ST KILDA

In: M.King, L.Collard, H.Garcia, T.Campbell

Out: M.Windhager (suspension)

Last week's sub: Angus Hastie

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 4.40pm ACST

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Sidebottom, J.Richards, H.Harrison

Out: None

Last week's sub: Jack Crisp

HAWTHORN

In: N.Reeves, J.Serong, S.Mitchell, S.Butler, M.Ramsden, F.Maginness

Out: L.Breust (groin), M.Lewis (hamstring), N.Watson (ankle)

Last week's sub: Harry Morrison