The Hawks will be without Luke Breust for their clash against the Magpies

Luke Breust kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Geelong in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN veteran Luke Breust won't make the trip to South Australia to face Collingwood in Gather Round.

The 33-year-old has been ruled out due to a groin injury that has been investigated this week following the Easter Monday loss to Geelong at the MCG.

Breust is understood to have carried the lingering issue across the first three rounds, where the dual All-Australian hasn't been able to replicate the form he produced in 2023.

The three-time premiership player was included in the 44-man All-Australian squad last year after kicking 47 goals, but has only managed one goal in the losses to Essendon, Melbourne and Geelong.

Hawthorn expects Breust to miss no more than two weeks with the injury, leaving the door open for the clash against Gold Coast at People First Stadium next Saturday night.

Sam Mitchell will need to make three forced changes ahead of Sunday's game against the reigning premiers at the Adelaide Oval.

Key forward Mitch Lewis will miss the game after he suffered a low-grade hamstring injury on Easter Monday, which prevented him from returning for the fourth quarter after the 46-minute severe weather delay.

Top-five pick Nick Watson won't feature for at least the next month and potentially the next six weeks after the small forward sustained a syndesmosis injury in the dying minutes of the loss to the Cats.

Nick Watson leaves the field injured during the match between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn will consider recalling veteran Jack Gunston for the clash against the Pies after the 32-year-old played his first game for Box Hill since 2012, after being the sub in round two.

Max Ramsden is another option pressing his case after playing two senior games last year, while small forward Sam Butler is expected to be rewarded after a strong start to the VFL season, where he has kicked seven goals in two games.

After being dropped last weekend, Finn Maginness could also be recalled to play a role on Nick Daicos after the tagger completely nullified the Collingwood superstar in round 21 last year, holding him to five touches in three quarters before he was injured.