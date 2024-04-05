Darcy Gardiner celebrates a goal with Hugh McCluggage, Cam Rayner and Callum Ah Chee during the match between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Norwood Oval in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE broke its duck in an emphatic way on Friday afternoon, dismantling North Melbourne by 70 points at Norwood Oval.

From the moment Charlie Cameron swerved, turned and snapped a goal from the left forward pocket inside the opening minute, the Lions were never troubled, winning 16.16 (112) to 6.6 (42).

They led by 56 points at half-time against their shell-shocked opponents, and despite some third quarter resistance from the Roos, easily notched their first win of the season to move to a 1-3 win-loss record.

Lachie Neale started the early avalanche with 14 of his 27 disposals in the first term, before midfield mates Hugh McCluggage (36) and Josh Dunkley (31) chimed in to give their team the ascendency in the middle of the ground.

Joe Daniher kicked five goals as he returned to his preferred role as back-up ruckman, while Eric Hipwood put a tough week behind him with three goals, including a high-flying final-quarter mark, in a more involved performance.

One sour note was the sight of Zac Bailey hobbling from the ground in the dying minutes with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Brisbane's pressure was good early on and set the tone, harassing and bustling North into repeated mistakes and able to keep the ball locked in its front half to kick seven first quarter goals and burst to a 33-point advantage.

Unlike each of their three previous losses where they had troubles converting inside 50s to scores, the Lions had a plethora of avenues to goal against a North defence that, at times, looked all at sea.

While the talls did their job, youngster Kai Lohmann made the most of a full game, kicking two goals, as reliable Lincoln McCarthy and Charlie Cameron – who still looked below his best – did likewise.

The Kangaroos were overwhelmed in the first half, beaten at the contest and then on the spread.

To their credit, they showed some life after the main break, with Eddie Ford and Paul Curtis kicking consecutive goals before the Lions steadied again.

Harry Sheezel (35 disposals) was tireless, while Charlie Comben showed promise as a key defender and Luke Davies-Uniacke and Tom Powell battled hard.

Cobra Kai could be the guy

After three games as the sub to start his season, Kai Lohmann was given a full game – and boy, he made the most of it. The talented half-forward that turned his back on rival offers to stay with Brisbane at the end of last season kicked two goals from his 18 disposals (that included eight score involvements) and looked lively any time the ball was forward of centre. The 20-year-old should now get an extended run of games to show whether he can impact consistently at the top level or not.

Has North found a key defender?

Charlie Comben was far from perfect, but in his new role as a key defender and playing just his 10th game in five seasons, was a real shining light for the Roos. Although opponent Joe Daniher kicked five goals, they weren't all directly on Comben, the 22-year-old was proactive in his approach and had more than his fair share of wins against Brisbane's spearhead. He finished 25 disposals, a game-high 13 intercepts and three contested marks.

Now we're about to learn about Brisbane in 2024

The Lions were expected to break their duck against North Melbourne, and did a professional job in doing so, but the next three weeks could inform us just how serious they are this season. Next Thursday night they have in-form Melbourne at the MCG, followed by Geelong at the Gabba and then Greater Western Sydney at Canberra's Manuka Oval. Two wins from those three and the tough start to the season will be well and truly behind them.

BRISBANE 7.3 11.9 13.11 16.16 (112)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.0 3.1 5.5 6.6 (42)

GOALS

Brisbane: Daniher 5, Hipwood 3, McCarthy 2, Lohmann 2, Cameron 2, Zorko, Gardiner

North Melbourne: Xerri, Larkey, Greenwood, Ford, Curtis, Duursma

BEST

Brisbane: McCluggage, Daniher, Neale, Zorko, Dunkley, Lohmann, Payne

North Melbourne: Sheezel, Comben, Davies-Uniacke, Powell, Tucker

INJURIES

Brisbane: Bailey (ankle)

North Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: James Tunstill (replaced Lachie Neale at three-quarter time)

North Melbourne: Liam Shiels (replaced Dylan Stephens in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at the Norwood Oval