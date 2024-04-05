The teams are in for Sunday's Gather Round matches

L-R: Fin Macrae, Rory Atkins, Jacob Koschitzke. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD youngster Fin Macrae has made way for veteran Steele Sidebottom, Gold Coast has dropped a seventh player and Richmond has opted for tall forward Jacob Koschitzke ahead of ruckman Sam Naismith.

Hawthorn has also left open the possibility of tagging Pies superstar Nick Daicos with Finn Maginness in the final game of Gather Round to be played on Sunday night at Adelaide Oval.

In the first of Sunday's games, the Suns have changed nearly a third of the squad that lost to the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat, with Rory Atkins also dropped along with Connor Budarick, Brandon Ellis, Levi Casboult, Ben Long, Ned Moyle, Alex Sexton and Rory Atkins.

The unbeaten Giants head into the clash unchanged as they seek to regain their position on top of the ladder.

Richmond will replace injured spearhead Tom Lynch with former Hawk Koschitzke, leaving Naismith as an emergency. Young midfielder Kane McAuliffe will make his AFL debut against St Kilda, which brings back Max King for the suspended Marcus Windhager.

And in the much-anticipated clash between Collingwood and Hawthorn to close out Gather Round, the Pies have made just the Macrae-Sidebottom swap, while Hawthorn adds Sam Butler, Max Ramsden and Seamus Mitchell alongside Maginness.

Hawks coach Sam Mitchell on Friday did not commit to playing Maginness as a tagger on Nick Daicos, but it remains a live option after the Hawk held Daicos to just five possessions in round 21 last year before he was injured in the second quarter.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Hills, 12pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: M.Andrew, S.Clohesy, M.Rosas, J.Witts, B.Humphrey, E.Read, W.Graham

Out: C.Budarick (omitted), B.Ellis (omitted), L.Casboult (omitted), B.Long (omitted), N.Moyle (omitted), A.Sexton (omitted), R.Atkins (omitted)

Last week's sub: Rory Atkins (R2)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: None

Out: None

Last week's sub: James Peatling (R2)

Richmond v St Kilda at Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST

RICHMOND

In: D.Martin, J.Graham, J.Koschitzke, K.McAuliffe

Out: N.Balta (knee), T.Lynch (hamstring), L.Baker (suspension), S.Banks (omitted)

Last week's sub: Sam Banks

ST KILDA

In: M.King

Out: M.Windhager (suspension)

Last week's sub: Angus Hastie

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 4.40pm ACST

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Sidebottom

Out: F.Macrae (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Crisp

HAWTHORN

In: S.Butler, M.Ramsden, F.Maginness, S.Mitchell

Out: L.Breust (groin), M.Lewis (hamstring), N.Watson (ankle), H.Morrison (omitted)

Last week's sub: Harry Morrison