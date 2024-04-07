IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Magpies survive Hawks' surge but Damo doesn't know what to make of the premier
- A potential star is born in the Adelaide Hills
- Where should the penalty for Jeremy Finlayson's homophobic slur land?
- Are the 4-0 Blues the new Collingwood?
- Cats back in flag contention, just like Chris Scott said
