Matthew Cottrell celebrates during the round four match between Fremantle and Carlton at Adelaide Oval, April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST days after the birth of his first child, Patrick Cripps has led his other baby Carlton to a 10.13 (73) to 9.9 (63) win over Fremantle in controversial circumstances at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The result sees the Blues undefeated from their opening four games, three of those victories with margins inside two goals.

Neither side could manage more than two consecutive goals through the first three quarters as momentum shifted but opportunities were missed.

Plenty more chances went begging through the last quarter after the Blues pulled within one straight kick early in the term, before an otherwise quiet Matthew Kennedy received a free kick directly in front and converted to put his side in front with less than seven minutes to go.

In a low-scoring game three points almost looked like a winning margin, but a Jeremy Sharp snap a minute later had the Dockers back in front, and a Michael Walters set shot from a free within another 60 seconds of play had it back to a two-goal difference inside the final five minutes.

Michael Walters celebrates during the round four match between Fremantle and Carlton at Adelaide Oval, April 06, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Of course that was never going to be the end of it.

A terrific one-handed mark from Charlie Curnow had it back to two points with two minutes on the clock, followed by a Matthew Cottrell mark and goal that again saw the lead change.

Fremantle players pleaded that Cottrell should have been denied the mark as the ball was touched, but when the umpires stood fast the pleas turned derisive.

The result was then put beyond doubt as a second shot was awarded without the ball going back to the centre, this time to Kennedy, after the umpires ruled against the Dockers for dissent.

Lachie Fogarty will face MRO scrutiny for a hit on Nat Fyfe, while Fremantle has injury concerns after Michael Frederick left the ground with a hamstring issue just moments after the Dockers activated their sub.

FREMANTLE 2.2 4.2 7.7 9.9 (63)

CARLTON 2.1 3.5 5.10 10.13 (73)

GOALS

Fremantle: Emmett 2, Treacy, Taberner, Amiss, Switkowski, Banfield, Walters, Sharp

Carlton: Curnow 3, Kennedy 2, Cottrell 2, Cripps, Cerra, Owies,

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Jaeger O'Meara, replaced Matthew Johnson in the third quarter

Carlton: Matt Owies, replaced Elijah Hollands in the third quarter