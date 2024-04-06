GEELONG watched on last September after going all the way in 2022, but now it looks destined to return to the month that matters most after remaining unbeaten to start 2024.
But only just.
Backing up from an Easter Monday game that finished 45 minutes later than scheduled due to a severe weather warning delay, the Cats made it four from four by beating the Western Bulldogs by just four points in a pulsating finish on Saturday night.
With two trips to Adelaide in two weeks and two games in six days, the Cats did what they needed to do to depart South Australia 4-0, withstanding a flurry of late punches from the Bulldogs to join Carlton as one of only two undefeated sides to start the year.
Geelong has played finals in 11 of the 13 seasons Chris Scott has been at the helm, but despite that unrivalled record, the Cats arrived on the starting grid last month as one of the great unknowns of this season.
They look like a known commodity, yet again.
Woodville-West Torrens product Tyson Stengle made the most of his chances to kick four goals back in his home state, while Jeremy Cameron roamed all over the Adelaide Oval, finishing with 27 disposals, eight marks, 662 metres gained and 2.4.
Geelong led for all but five minutes of the game and threatened to blow the Bulldogs away at different stages, leading by as much as 26 points late in the third quarter. But Luke Beveridge’s men sensed the fatigue on the opposition and kept coming for the entire 120 minutes. They never stopped.
The Dogs kicked the final three goals of the game and had all the momentum at the end, with Bailey Williams reducing the margin to under a kick with less than a minute left and Ed Richards streaming through the centre square when the siren sounded to confirm the 14.11 (95) to 14.7 (91) Geelong win. Near, but not near enough.
Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli and veteran star Tom Liberatore were the two clear standout players on Adelaide Oval, almost willing the Dogs to a memorable win on the road.
With Patrick Dangerfield and Cam Guthrie missing, Liberatore dictated terms at stoppage, amassing an unbelievable 19 clearances (equal No. 3 all-time) and 28 contested possessions (equal No. 4 all-time) in an inside masterclass that you can’t teach, finishing with 35 disposals, nine tackles and a goal.
Bontempelli was almost as good, finishing with 35 touches, 14 contested possessions, 10 tackles, seven clearances and a goal in a dominant display that underlined his status as one of the best players in the land.
WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.1 6.3 11.5 14.7 (91)
GEELONG 3.3 7.6 13.9 14.11 (95)
GOALS
Western Bulldogs: Darcy 3, West 2, Weightman 2, Ugle-Hagan 2, Liberatore, Gallagher, Bontempelli, Williams, Treloar
Geelong: Stengle 4, Cameron 2, Bowes 2, O.Henry 2, Holmes, Z. Guthrie, Dempsey, Close
BEST
Western Bulldogs: Liberatore, Bontempelli, Jones, Darcy, Treloar, Sanders
Geelong: Cameron, Miers, Stewart, Stanley, Bowes,
INJURIES
Western Bulldogs: TBC
Geelong: TBC
SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Jack Macrae replaced Caleb Daniel in the third quarter
Geelong: Mark O’Connor replaced Jhye Clark in the fourth quarter
Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval