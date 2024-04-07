The match review is in for Saturday's Gather Round games

Lachie Fogarty after Carlton's loss to Brisbane in the 2023 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S Lachie Fogarty has copped a one-game ban for a mistimed spoil that collected Fremantle star Nathan Fyfe on Saturday afternoon.

Just before the three-quarter-time break of the clash at Adelaide Oval, Fogarty sprinted from the sidelines to contest a mark, only to hit Fyfe in the chest/neck area.

The incident resulted in a 50m penalty and a scuffle between players from both sides. Fyfe was not concussed in the incident and was able to play out the rest of the game.

The Match Review Officer has graded the incident high contact, medium impact and careless conduct, which has triggered a one-game ban.

Fogarty will now miss Carlton's game against Adelaide next week.

Post-game, Carlton coach Michael Voss labelled the incident a "great contest".

"I thought it was a great contest from two guys keeping their eyes on the footy," he said.

"Fyfe went back with flight, 'Fog' came across and tried to spoil with his eyes on the ball the whole way. I thought it was just a great contest."