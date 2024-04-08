Jai Newcombe is tackled by Beau McCreery during the round four match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval in Gather Round, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD produced the best pressure game by any side so far this season in its win over Hawthorn on Sunday.

The Gather Round-closing clash at Adelaide Oval saw the Magpies hold on to a five-point win over the Hawks, who recovered from a 38-point deficit at half-time to nearly snatch the victory over the reigning premiers.

Pies coach Craig McRae said post-game his men had work to do to get better in a number of areas, but their pressure rating – always a strong indicator of a team's hunger – won't be one of those.

Champion Data shows that Collingwood's pressure rating of 202 was the highest ranked pressure game so far in 2024. It was only the third team this season to reach the 200 mark in the measure – following Carlton twice (in round three against North Melbourne and round one against Richmond).

It also showed the Pies' lift in the past two games after their 0-3 start to their flag defence, having recorded a ranking of 195 in the pressure gauge in their win over Brisbane in round three.

The fanaticism that defined Collingwood's attacking mindset and defensive fire through its 2023 premiership campaign has been lacking so far this season however against Hawthorn statistically the Pies showed they had found it again before the Hawks' late onslaught. The Pies made 74 tackles to Hawthorn's 58 and had 55 one percenters to Hawthorn's 29 according to Champion Data.

The pressure meter has retained a strong link to success so far this season, with eight of the best 10 pressure games coming from teams that won those games. Only two teams in the top-10 pressure games (Adelaide in round one against Gold Coast and the Western Bulldogs in round four against Geelong) didn't win, although both results were within a goal.

Earlier on Sunday, St Kilda's pressure rating lifted to 215 for the third quarter against Richmond, which was the best it has been this season. They scored 42 of their 67 points in that term.

Best pressure games in 2024

Collingwood, R4: 202 pressure rating

Carlton, R3: 200

Carlton, R1: 200

Gold Coast, R1: 197

Geelong, R3: 196

Collingwood, R3: 195

Adelaide, R1: 195

Western Bulldogs, R2: 194

Greater Western Sydney, R2: 193

Western Bulldogs, R4: 193