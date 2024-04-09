Craig McRae during Collingwood's game against Hawthorn in Gather Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards from Adelaide as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round five.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

Check back on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every Tuesday

* Who has the biggest upside of the unbeaten teams? Sarah is drinking the Geelong Kool-Aid

* The surprising amount of attention a Giants staffer got on the weekend

* Damo is not discounting Brisbane, but is borderline on the Pies

* Craig McRae's shift in tone on Sunday night

* Are the Crows in the same category as North and West Coast?

* Damo doesn't think Harry Sheezel should be playing down back

* Weekend Takeaways - Connor Rozee, Gather Round for AFLW and Damo saving a patron's life!

* Discussing the Jeremy Finlayson situation

- Damo would like to see Finlayson suspended

- Sarah: This is their workplace, the word used is so venomous, it's an awful word and only used with complete disdain

- Nat: If we walked into the office and used a word like that, we would be sacked

- Damo: Football clubs are safe workplaces, if someone did come out publicly, I think it's one of the safer places to be in right now

* Looking at the Luke Darcy v Kane Cornes back-and-forth

* The young Dog who has made a big difference this season

* Celebrating Lachie Neale ahead of his 250th ... and Damo's Brownlow story

* Which footballer is the modern day Winx?

* Looking forward to this weekend ... and who is giving the Eagles a sneaky chance?