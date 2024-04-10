Errol Gulden will remain in red and white after signing a new contract

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal for Sydney against West Coast in R4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has confirmed a new contract for superstar winger Errol Gulden, keeping him at the club until at least the end of the 2028 season.

As reported on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable on Wednesday morning, Gulden has signed a four-year contract extension, which will take him through to free agency.

The 21-year-old has played 72 games for the Swans since being drafted in 2020 and enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, which included All-Australian selection and an equal-fourth placed finish in the Brownlow Medal.

"I feel honoured to have the club put their faith in me for another four years," Gulden said.

"From my time developing in the Academy, to walking through the doors in 2020 as an AFL-listed player, this place has always felt like home to me.

"I started my career alongside names like Buddy Franklin and Josh Kennedy, which is something I don’t take for granted. They were greats of this club, and they worked hard to build us young guys up to where we are today. Now I get to keep going on that journey alongside names like Luke Parker, Dane Rampe, and Isaac Heeney.

"We're building something special here and I’m grateful to be a part of the journey."

Gulden's deal comes a week after James Rowbottom also re-committed to the Swans. Young key forward Logan McDonald remains unsigned, while free agents Will Hayward and Ollie Florent also come out of contract at the end of this season.

"It's fantastic to see Errol commit his future to the red and white. Errol is a respected member of this playing group and a core part of our club's future," said Leon Cameron, the club's Executive General Manager Football.

"His work ethic is something to be admired, he is always looking to improve. He has shown remarkable consistency and continues to perform week in and week out at a high level. It's qualities like these that seen him develop into a natural leader within the playing group."

