Cam Rayner in action during Brisbane's win over Melbourne in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Nat and Damo unpack Lions' win over Demons, one of Chris Fagan's best

- 'Be better': The message to Noah Answerth after Petty sledge

- Veteran Dogs on the outer, what's going on at the Kennel?

- 100 games up for 2018's No.1 pick Sam Walsh

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.