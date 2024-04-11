Everything you need to know ahead of round five of AFL Fantasy

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the R4 match between Western Bulldogs and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S ROUND five and we welcome back the second-last of our early bye rounds. During this round we are back to our best 18 on-field scores counting towards our total with Collingwood and Sydney having their turn on the bye.

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $907,000) is the most popular player on the sidelines this week with 48 per cent ownership. However, it's the Swans who have the majority with Isaac Heeney (FWD, $943,000), Brodie Grundy (RUC, $755,000), James Jordon (MID/FWD, $566,000) and Matt Roberts (MID, $555,000) all very popular selections unavailable this week.

The biggest question is … who do you trade, and who do you hold?

Let's dig deeper into the round ahead to see what Fantasy coaches are thinking.

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1,008,000) – TREAT

Anyone over a million dollars is a treat, but Marshall's run coming up is going to make him delicious. Last year against his next three opponents he scored 138, 110 (GWS), 116 (WBD) and 159 (PTA).

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $851,000) – TREAT

Flanders is averaging 100 and has only gone up $42k from his starting price. If you didn't start with Flanders, you have played this to perfection … if you trade him in this week.

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $590,000) – TRAP

At half-time last week, D'Ambrosio was on 25 points and struggling. Then in the final term when the game was on the line, he rode the pine sitting for 21 minutes. He can be traded!

Massimo D'Ambrosio in action during the R4 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on April 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Comben (FWD, $387,000) – TRAP

This is a big call and I'm happy for it to come back to bite me. Coming off an impressive 107, Comben is the third most traded in player for the week. But … can the key defender even get close to backing it up?

Will Graham (DEF/MID, $252,000) – TREAT

A double-downgrade is an option this week, especially when we have players like Graham. Coming off a score of 63, Graham attended 17 centre-bounces finding the ball 17 times.

Live Teams Show

Most traded in

Sam Clohesy (DEF, $253,000)

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $851,000)

Charlie Comben (FWD, $387,000)

Will Graham (DEF/MID, $252,000)

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $753,000)

The definition of a "no brainer" … trading in Sam Clohesy (DEF, $253,000) for round five. Clohesy was outstanding on debut scoring 95 from 21 possessions and eight marks. He has a breakeven of -22 and should be priced over $300k next week. He has made his way into 35,000 teams.

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $753,000) is another popular player being traded in and this would be a result of Brodie Grundy being the third most traded out player for the week as he is on his bye. It's a sideways swap and should score you a few extra points this week.

Most traded out

James Jordon (MID/FWD, $566,000)

Blake Howes (DEF, $396,000)

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $755,000)

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $907,000)

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $590,000)

After back-to-back scores of 60, now is the time to trade out James Jordon (MID/FWD, $566,000). Over the first five games, Jordon has gone up $112K and averaged a serviceable 70 but it's now time to move him on to bigger and better things.

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $907,000) is also being shown the door after averaging 85.7 in his last three games and dropping $75k in price. Let's not forget that Daicos averaged 109 last season and is a player we will all want within the next few weeks.

Nick Daicos in action during the R3 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the Gabba on March 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and here are my best captain options for you to consider.

Thursday night

Max Gawn v Brisbane

When Gawn was handed back the reins as the No.1 ruck last season, he responded with 162 against the Lions. He is averaging 125 in his last four game and hopefully he can give us a VC score we don't even question.

Friday night

Marcus Bontempelli v Essendon

Essendon has conceded seven scores over 115 in its last three games and last week Rozee (133) and Horne-Francis (111) cashed in. Bont is back after his huge 149 and should be great again.

Saturday

Rowan Marshall v Greater Western Sydney

Marshall scored 138 and 110 against the Giants last year and is in hot form. Although he is in enemy territory, this year against Briggs we have seen Xerri (121) and Cameron (131) score with ease.

Toby Nankervis and Rowan Marshall in the ruck during the R4 match between Richmond and St Kilda at Norwood Oval on April 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Sunday

Harry Sheezel v Geelong

Scoring 120 for Sheezel is like Don Bradman getting a ton. It just happens! He only scored 52 in this game last year at GMHBA Stadium, but Geelong is much easier now and the Bulldogs proved this last week when they had three players score over 125 against them.

