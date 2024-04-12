The teams are in for Sunday's matches in round five

Liam Shiels, Andrew Gaff, Connor O'Sullivan. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's stocks of experience have taken a further hit with Liam Shiels forced out of Sunday's clash with Geelong due to injury, while West Coast veteran Andrew Gaff remains on the outer.

And Richmond will take a depleted squad west to face the Eagles after Tim Taranto suffered a wrist injury at training on Friday that will require surgery.

At Arden Street, Shiels joins injured pair Cam Zurhaar and Kallan Dawson on the sidelines, along with the omitted Jaidyn Stephenson. Tyler Sellers comes in for his AFL debut, while Bigoa Nyuon will make his club debut after playing one game for Richmond in 2022.

The Cats have confirmed their top pick in the 2023 AFL Draft, Connor O'Sullivan, will play his first game in place of Jake Kolodjashnij (managed).

The Eagles have made just the one change after their much-improved performance against Sydney, adding Tyler Brockman for debutant Loch Rawlinson. Gaff, who was named on the extended interchange on Thursday, is an emergency and won't add to his single game for the season.

Taranto's injury blow adds to the Tigers' woes, with Jack Ross ruled out earlier in the week with a foot stress fracture. Liam Baker returns, while Hugo Ralphsmith comes in for his first game of the year.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 1pm AEST

GEELONG

In: C.O'Sullivan

Out: J.Kolodjashnij (managed)

Last week's sub: Mark O'Connor

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Nyuon, T.Sellers, C.Lazzaro, B.Drury

Out: C.Zurhaar (calf tightness), J.Stephenson (omitted), K.Dawson (ankle), L.Shiels (injured)

Last week's sub: Liam Shiels

West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 2pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: T.Brockman

Out: L.Rawlinson (omitted)

Last week's sub: Loch Rawlinson

RICHMOND

In: L.Baker, H.Ralphsmith

Out: J.Ross (foot), T.Taranto (wrist)

Last week's sub: Kane McAuliffe