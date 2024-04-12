The match review findings for Thursday night's match are in

Charlie Cameron in action during the R5 match between Brisbane and Melbourne at the MCG on April 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

BRISBANE forward Charlie Cameron has been handed a one-match ban for rough conduct for his dumping tackle on Melbourne's Jake Lever during the Lions' 22-point win on Thursday night.

The incident, which occurred in the first term, was deemed to be careless, medium impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer, resulting in the one-match suspension.

Lever was uninjured in the tackle and played out the game to be among the Demons' better players.

Cameron has had a quieter than usual start to his season, kicking just five goals across the first four games following an interrupted pre-season where he had ongoing complications from a head clash last June.

However, the 29-year-old regained his usual spark against the Demons, kicking a game-high three goals to go with nine marks and 17 touches.

Cameron's suspension means he will miss Brisbane's round six clash with Geelong.