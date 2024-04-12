Tyler Sellers will make his debut against Geelong on Sunday

Tyler Sellers celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash with Richmond in VFL round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MATURE-AGE recruit Tyler Sellers will make his debut for North Melbourne on Sunday, just two months after being added to the rookie list at Arden Street.

The 21-year-old was signed on the final day of the pre-season supplemental selection period after training with the Kangaroos at different stages over the summer as part of North's VFL program.

Sellers will face Geelong at GMHBA Stadium after free agent Cam Zurhaar was ruled out with a calf injury and Jaidyn Stephenson was dropped.

The 193cm forward produced a standout season in the VFL last year, kicking 30 goals across 16 appearances under coach Tom Lynch to finish runner-up in the best and fairest.

After kicking three goals in one of North Melbourne’s intraclub games during the pre-season, the Kangaroos opted to use the last spot on the list on Sellers, just before the deadline.

Sellers joined the VFL program ahead of the 2023 season after playing a full season of senior football for Old Scotch in the VAFA in 2022, where he still played seven games last year in Premier A Grade.

The Scotch College product kicked six goals against the Northern Bullants in round one of the VFL season, then added 3.3 against Carlton before the VFL bye last weekend, after kicking six goals in a practice match.