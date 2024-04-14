Stephen Coniglio is carried off the ground during Greater Western Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney vice-captain Stephen Coniglio has escaped a serious knee injury in a major relief for the Giants.

The 30-year-old was cleared of a torn anterior cruciate ligament and significant medial ligament damage on Sunday afternoon.

Scans have revealed a small MCL tear that will see Coniglio miss the next couple of games against Carlton and Brisbane, but should see him return by the start of May.

Coniglio was carried off Manuka Oval in the arms of trainers on Saturday after being tackled by St Kilda forward Mitch Owens in the last quarter of the one-point win in Canberra.

The West Australian initially feared the worst after hearing a pop but the Giants' medical team were confident the ACL was intact post-game.

Greater Western Sydney was bracing to be without Coniglio for a couple of months but will only lose the star midfielder for a fortnight in a best-case scenario.

Learn More 00:39

Coniglio suffered a season-ending injury to the same knee in 2019, avoiding an ACL tear but missing the final three months of the season, including the club's maiden Grand Final appearance.

All-Australian key defender Sam Taylor has entered concussion protocols and will miss at least Saturday's twilight fixture against Carlton after being taken to hospital following a nasty incident against St Kilda.

Play was halted for nearly 10 minutes after the sickening concussion, but the 2022 Kevin Sheedy medallist was cleared of neck and spine issues last night before being driven back to Sydney with Giants player development manager Dylan Addison.

Learn More 00:41

At this stage, GWS has been advised to treat Taylor like any other player in the protocols, despite the gruesome nature of the concussion.

The Giants return to Canberra to face Brisbane at the start of round seven, exactly 12 days after the incident, meaning Taylor could miss a second game if he doesn't progress through the concussion protocols at a rate the club doctors are satisfied with.