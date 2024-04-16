John Longmire reflects on the recent events in Sydney and looks ahead of Sunday's game against the Suns

John Longmire ahead of Sydney's game against Collingwood in R1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY will hold a minute's silence on Sunday prior to its home clash against Gold Coast as coach John Longmire delivered a moving tribute to the victims of the stabbing tragedies that have rocked the city in recent days.

Longmire also confirmed three-time club champion Luke Parker is not yet ready to add to his 283 AFL games against the Suns, with the veteran still at least a week away from returning from an arm fracture.

Sunday's clash with the Suns at the SCG will present a stern test for the Swans on field, but it's the tragic scenes in Fairfield and nearby Bondi Junction - which is merely five minutes away from the Swans headquarters and close to where many of the players and staff reside - that has been at the forefront of their minds in recent days.

The Sydney Swans extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those killed in the horror that unfolded at Bondi Junction on Saturday. — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) April 15, 2024

"This is our local community. All of our kids go there. Our friends, we go there, all the time," he said. "It's just a terrible tragedy that's unfolded in our backyard.

"Our feelings go out to the people who were killed and injured and their families and friends. These are our people that come and support our club and to have it so close to home is really sad and a lot of people have been impacted from our club."

There had been hope that 31-year-old Parker would be set for a return to the Swans side following last week's bye, but the former co-captain is still on the mend from the arm injury he suffered in the pre-season.

"No, he's not ready to play yet. It's taking a little bit of extra time. We don't want to risk it. We'll see how he pulls up next week. He's training with us but it's too big of a risk. He hasn't had the clearance from the surgeon," Longmire said.

Luke Parker in action at Sydney training on April 16, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The 3-2 Suns will make the trip to take on the fourth-placed Swans off the back of a big win over Hawthorn and to a ground where they hold a solid record. They defeated the Swans by 14 points at the SCG in 2022 and have won four of their nine games at the ground since entering the competition.

"They're a talented team, but they're also a team that works really hard," Longmire said. "Their pressure on the weekend was through the roof. All those factors combined means you need to be playing well.

"They're in fantastic form and they'll take some real beating.

"They're strong defensively, their forward half turnover game is really strong. All aspects of the game, we're going to have to be on."

Errol Gulden ahead of the 2024 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The bye week wasn't an altogether quiet one for the Swans, with reigning club champion Errol Gulden committing to a new deal as the club locked away arguably its brightest talent for a further four years.

"We were always confident, but you're never 100 per cent confident because the contract hasn't been signed," Longmire said.

"We're absolutely thrilled. He's such an important and integral part of our team on the field and off the field. He's been a local boy since he was a baby. To have a local Academy product picked up in the 30s (in the draft) to be such an important player and commit for a further four years, we're thrilled with."

Gulden admitted Swans players have had discussions about taking pay cuts in order to stay together and potentially reject more lucrative offers from elsewhere, but the coach says he keeps his distance from those discussions.

"It depends. I have some chats about some things, but not usually in regards to money," he said. "I stay out of that."

One of the Swans still out of contract who is expected to generate interest elsewhere is Logan McDonald, who has kicked 11 goals for the season and will play his 50th game this weekend.

Sunday's match will be a double milestone for the Swans, with Brodie Grundy to play his 200th game after 194 for Collingwood and Melbourne.

"I think he's tracking really well," Longmire said of McDonald. "Young key forwards take time, but he's played 50 games in a team that's played a bit of finals footy. Every game we see improvement.

Logan McDonald and John Longmire at Sydney training on April 16, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"I watched the game again from last week from behind the goals and you see little attributes that he's able to do. He's very smart and has great timing in what he does.

"(Brodie is) such a competitor. It's the thing we were aware of when we recruited him, but you don't really see it until you see it close up and training and in games. To have him set the tone around stoppages is fantastic.

"He's fitted into our club really well. He had his birthday a couple days ago and now he plays his 200th game."