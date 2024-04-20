Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Dylan Shiel, Gary Rohan, Josh Ward. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Saturday April 20, 2.10pm ACST

Former Sun Chris Burgess did his best to earn a quick senior recall with three goals for the Crows in the SANFL, but it wasn't enough to make a difference for the state league side as it went down by 38 points to Glenelg on Saturday.

Billy Dowling was Adelaide's biggest ball-winner with 26 disposals and also kicked one goal, with teenager Oscar Ryan the next busiest with 21 touches.

Luke Pedlar kicked one goal from 20 touches, Zac Taylor also finishing with 20.

Ever-dependable Kieran Strachan gave his midfielders plenty of early ball use from his 36 hitouts as well as grabbing 14 disposals, Harry Schoenberg had 19 touches in his return from injury and Elliott Himmelberg kicked two goals.

Promising key defender Daniel Curtin had 11 disposals, Hugh Bond finished with seven and Charlie Edwards six.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday April 20, 1.05pm AEST

Papua New Guinea-born Category B rookie Bruce Reville was Brisbane's best against Geelong on Saturday, gathering 24 disposals, six tackles and kicking one goal in the three-point loss.

Fellow international Lion Darragh Joyce also finished with 24 touches as well as an equal team-high nine grabs, sharing the marking title with Shadeau Brain who amassed 17 disposals.

Jaxon Prior was even busier with 25 disposals - 24 of them kicks - while Harry Sharp (one goal) and Reece Torrent had 22 touches each.

Henry Smith had 25 hitouts and picked up 14 disposals around the ground, with fellow ruckman Darcy Fort also racking up 25 hitouts.

Kalin Lane helped out at the bounces with 14 hitouts, but also did his share of work up forward with two goals.

Connor McKenna returned from injury and had 18 disposals in a solid performance.

Other senior Lions included Luke Lloyd (12 disposals), Logan Morris (14), James Madden (12), Brandon Ryan (10, one goal) and Deven Robertson (eight).

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Port Melbourne at Ikon Park, Sunday April 21, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Collingwood at Piranha Park, Sunday April 21, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Southport at NEC Hangar, Saturday April 20, 11.40am AEST

Dylan Shiel continues to push for a return to the senior side after a strong performance in Essendon's one-point loss to Southport on Saturday.

Shiel, who is yet to play a senior game this year, had 24 disposals, eight clearances and four tackles, and spent a large part of the second half up forward.

Tall defender Lewis Hayes had 26 disposals and nine marks, while ruckman Nick Bryan dominated with 22 touches, 33 hitouts and eight clearances.

Versatile tall Sam Weideman (21 disposals and eight marks) was busy and Archie Roberts also had 21 touches.

Vigo Visentini kicked three goals for the Bombers, while No.10 draft pick Nate Caddy booted 1.2 from his 12 disposals.

Jayden Davey and Tex Wanganeen kicked one major each.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Peel Thunder Optus Stadium, Saturday April 20, 2pm AWST

Prolific ballwinner Will Brodie was at his best with 33 disposals in Peel's big win over West Coast on Saturday, the out-of-favour midfielder also kicking one goal.

In his return from concussion Karl Worner also had plenty of the ball with 28 touches and nine marks, while Heath Chapman had 26 disposals, eight marks and a goal.

Teenager Cooper Simpson was a little off line with 2.4 from his 19 touches, and rookie ruckman Liam Reidy kicked one goal while dominating the hitout count with 42.

Corey Wagner had plenty of the ball with 17 disposals, Ethan Stanley had 16 and Nathan O’Driscoll 15.

Young key defensive prospect Hugh Davies finished with nine touches.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday April 20, 1.05pm AEST

After a quiet game last week in the VFL on return from injury, veteran Gary Rohan kicked three goals in Geelong's narrow win, including the last of the game that put the Cats in front.

Rookie Ted Clohesy impressed with 21 disposals, five clearances and a swag of 12 tackles, while fellow rookie Mitch Hardie outstripped him for possessions with 31, eight of them clearances.

Mitch Knevitt was busy with 25 touches and six clearances, and former Hawk Emerson Jeka had 21 disposals and nine marks.

The Cats' first selection at last year's Draft, Connor O'Sullivan, had 23 touches, with his fellow 2023 alumni Lawson Humphries (19 disposals), George Stevens (16, one goal), Oliver Wiltshire (10, one goal) and Shaun Mannagh (19) all contributing.

Oliver Wiltshire curls it through to give the Cats the lead 👌



Oliver Wiltshire curls it through to give the Cats the lead 👌

Veteran defender Jed Bews slotted a rare goal amongst his 19 touches, Phoenix Foster kicked two goals and Oscar Murdoch had eight disposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, Sunday April 21, 9.05am AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Greater Western Sydney at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday April 20, 12.05pm AEST

Ruck duo Nick Madden and Braydon Preuss dominated as Greater Western Sydney handed Werribee its first loss of the season with an eight-point victory.

Madden was enormous with 21 disposals, 30 hitouts, seven marks and two goals to help the Giants to their win.

Preuss also played a big role, with 17 touches, 39 hitouts, seven clearances and a major of his own.

Toby McMullin was the best forward on the ground, kicking four goals while also laying 11 tackles.

Veteran Nick Haynes remains well placed to earn a senior recall after gathering 26 disposals and 11 marks, while Conor Stone kicked three goals from his 21 touches.

Is that the sealer?



Conor Stone puts @gwsgiants eight points ahead late at Avalon Airport Oval.



Is that the sealer?

Conor Stone puts @gwsgiants eight points ahead late at Avalon Airport Oval.

Ryan Angwin (15 disposals and two goals), Josh Fahey (19) and Darcy Jones (14 and one) were also important.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v North Melbourne at Fenjiu Stadium, Saturday April 20, 2.05pm AEST

Josh Ward had a day out in Box Hill's 10-goal win against North Melbourne on Saturday, racking up 27 disposals, eight tackles, six clearances and two goals.

Ward was outdone on the scoreboard by father-son selection Calsher Dear who slotted four from his 15 touches, while small forward Sam Butler kicked three goals from 18 disposals.

A swag of other Hawks hit the scoreboard, with one goal each from Bailey MacDonald (13 disposals), Clay Tucker (21 hitouts, five clearances), Cooper Stephens (14 disposals) and Jack O'Sullivan (14 disposals).

Defender Bodie Ryan celebrated his 19th birthday with 16 touches and six marks.

Changkuoth Jiath and Max Ramsden were late withdrawals.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v North Melbourne at Fenjiu Stadium, Saturday April 20, 2.05pm AEST

It wasn't a great day for the Roos in the VFL, going down by 60 points to Box Hill, but veteran Hugh Greenwood did all he could to turn the tide, laying 12 tackles along with 17 disposals, five clearances and a goal.

Mature-age draftee Hamish Free impressed in the ruck with 28 hitouts and 13 possessions, with help at the bounces from Finnbar Maley, the rookie slotting two goals and taking a hanger.

WHAT A FLY BY FINNBAR MALEY



WHAT A FLY BY FINNBAR MALEY

Miller Bergman (14 disposals) and Jaiden Stephenson (10) were the only other senior-listed Kangaroos to hit the scoreboard, with one goal each.

Former Hawk Liam Shiels didn't finish with a bag of possessions (12) but made his opponents earn all of theirs, laying 10 tackles.

Curtis Taylor gathered 15 disposals and seven marks, Brayden George had 19 touches and Riley Hardeman finished with 15.

Other Roos in action included Toby Pink (11 disposals), Jackson Archer (nine), Robert Hansen jnr (six) and Taylor Goad (five, 12 hitouts).

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Port Adelaide at Woodville Oval, Sunday April 21, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, Sunday April 21, 9.05am AEST

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Peel Thunder Optus Stadium, Saturday April 20, 2pm AWST

Rookie Zane Trew continued his good WAFL form on Saturday with a 27-disposal and six-tackle performance against Peel, but it didn't make much difference as West Coast went down by 68 points.

Jamaine Jones was busy with 22 disposals, Jordyn Baker had 19 and Harvey Johnston finished with 18 touches.

Veteran Andrew Gaff picked up 17 disposals as he looks to make his way back into the senior side.

Liam Ryan couldn't get much influence on the scoreboard with just one behind from 17 disposals.

A few senior Eagles slotted one goal apiece in otherwise quiet performances: Jai Culley (10 disposals), Tyrell Dewar (nine), Loch Rawlinson (eight), Archer Reid (three) and Harry Barnett (three).

Clay Hall and Harry Edwards were a little more involved with 17 touches each, Coby Burgiel had it 12 times and 18-year-old ruckman Coen Livingstone had seven disposals and nine hitouts.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Footscray at DSV Stadium, Saturday April 20, 3.05pm AEST

Caleb Daniel continued to stake his claim for a senior recall in Footscray's 43-point win over Williamstown on Saturday.



The 2020 All-Australian had 21 disposals and kicked a goal in the Bulldogs' strong win.

Charlie Clarke was impressive, kicking two goals to go with his 10 disposals and nine tackles.



Lachlan McNeil kicked 1.3 from his 16 disposals and four tackles, while first-year player Joel Freijah had 16 touches and kicked a goal.

Ryan Gardner (12 disposals and 16 hitouts), Luke Cleary (16), Jedd Busslinger (13) and Caleb Poulter (18) played their parts, while Dominic Bedendo kicked two goals.



Dropped from the senior side this week, Oskar Baker had 13 disposals.