Jacob van Rooyen celebrates a goal during the round two match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG, March 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE has locked in a key piece of its future, with the Demons signing Jacob van Rooyen to a four-year contract extension.

The young key forward was due to come out of contract at the end of 2025, but the Demons have moved quickly to lock him in the new deal which runs through to the end of 2029.

It means Melbourne has secured the West Australian's signature until van Rooyen reaches free agency at the end of his eighth season at the club.

van Rooyen, who was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft, made his debut in 2023 and booted 28 goals from 20 games last season.

The hard-working and physical forward has played every game this year and kicked eight goals so far, with van Rooyen turning 21 on Tuesday.

He is one of eight first-round picks the Demons have used since the end of 2019, with Luke Jackson, who requested a trade back home at the end of 2022 after playing a key role in the club's 2021 breakthrough flag, the only one not remaining at Melbourne.

The Demons last year re-signed Kysaiah Pickett to a four-year deal through to 2027, while they have a number of other key players committed to the club long term, including Christian Petracca (to the end of 2029), Clayton Oliver (2030) and Jake Lever (2028).