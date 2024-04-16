Changkuoth Jiath will return in the reserves this weekend, but Luke Breust faces another fortnight on the sidelines

Changkuoth Jiath looks on during the R6 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at UTAS Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CHANGKUOTH Jiath has been cleared to return this weekend after recovering from his latest soft tissue injury, but Hawthorn veteran Luke Breust has been ruled out for at least another fortnight.

Jiath has been sidelined for the past two months after suffering a moderate-grade hamstring strain in the Hawks' intra-club in February, weeks after returning from a stint inside an internationally renowned sports medicine facility in Qatar.

The 24-year-old wont return for Sunday's game against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, but will face the Kangaroos' reserves at Box Hill City Oval on Saturday.

Jiath endured a frustrating 2023 campaign, managing only eight appearances and not featuring after round nine due to persistent calf and Achilles issues, following on from a stop-start season in 2022 where he managed just 14 games.

The game-breaking half-back-wingman could provide Sam Mitchell's side with an injection of pace and class as early as next Sunday against Sydney if he makes a successful return in the VFL.

Breust has missed the past fortnight against Collingwood and Gold Coast due to a groin injury that hampered him in the first few rounds of the season and isn't ready to return just yet.

The two-time All-Australian has dealt with chronic groin issues across his 284-game career, with the current problem taking longer to settle than first hoped.

Luke Breust kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Geelong in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Key forward Mitch Lewis will need to prove his fitness during training on Wednesday and Friday but might require another week to recover from the knee injury that has sidelined him since Easter Monday.

The 25-year-old didn't finish that game against Geelong due to a hamstring injury, but has fully recovered and is dealing with some joint soreness in his knee.

Ruckman Ned Reeves and small forward Josh Bennetts have both entered concussion protocols after incidents in the VFL loss to Gold Coast on Saturday.

Reeves went down in the first half, while Bennetts was concussed in the dying minutes after being tackled by Suns defender Sean Lemmens, who has been hit with a four-game suspension.

Reigning Peter Crimmins Medal winner Will Day is still on track to return against the Swans in round seven after dealing with a delayed start to 2024 due to a stress fracture in his foot.