Zac Bailey will be out of action for between four and six weeks

Zac Bailey in action during the R5 match between Brisbane and Melbourne at the MCG on April 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will be without Zac Bailey for the short-term after confirmation the dynamic forward has suffered a high ankle sprain.

Bailey tweaked his ankle in the Gather Round victory over North Melbourne, but fronted up and collected 23 disposals and kicked a goal in last Thursday's win over Melbourne at the MCG.

However, the 24-year-old reported ankle soreness following the season-shaping win and the club has confirmed the serious injury.

The Lions will seek further medical advice, but expect Bailey to miss between four and six weeks, ruling him out of matches against Geelong, Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast in the foreseeable future.

Bailey has been a mainstay of Brisbane's team, missing just three games since 2020.

In better news for last year's runners-up, dashing defender Conor McKenna is available for selection this weekend after missing the past three matches with a hamstring problem.

The club will need to decide whether he comes straight in to face the Cats or plays minutes in the VFL before turning around five days later to face the Giants in Canberra.

Co-captain Lachie Neale is battling an ankle niggle and was on light duties at Brisbane training on Tuesday morning but is expected to take his place on Saturday night.