Hawthorn players react after their loss to Gold Coast in R5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Join Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round six.

0:00: Intro

1:00: Nathan Murphy forced into an early retirement

- Josh: I think he was relieved in a way that the decision was taken out of his own hands

- Sarah: Structurally, what does it mean for Collingwood's backline?

- Damo: I know of other players that will try and hide concussion problems from the medicos, it's how you're wired

8:00: Weekend Takeaways

- Super subs, a Blues star and an Eagles legend all get some praise

10:30: Nat v Josh on the Hawks

- Was Gabo's article an overreaction to where the Hawks are at?

14:45: Jason Dunstall elevated to Legend status

- Looking back on The Chief's big numbers - just how good was he

- Damo reflects on Dunstall's brave calls at Hawthorn post his playing career

31:30: What are you looking forward to this weekend?

- What comes out of the Bulldogs' selection table this week?

- This Saturday could be the best Saturday of football in history!