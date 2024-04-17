PORT Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has moved to clarify comments he made about his three-match suspension for a homophobic slur, saying he has "no issue" with the AFL-imposed ban.
Finlayson was suspended for three weeks for making a homophobic slur towards an Essendon player during Gather Round, with the League saying the 28-year's old contrition was a factor in its finding.
This week, during a regular segment on his wife's podcast, Finlayson was asked to highlight his "good, bad and offensive" talking points for the week.
"My 'offensive' is it pissed me off that I got a three-week suspension," Finlayson said. "That's it. That's tipped me over the edge. That's about it. We'll leave it there and (at) that and move on."
On Wednesday, Finlayson released a statement via the club, where he said his comments were in reference to his own behaviour, not the actions of the AFL.
"When re-thinking my comments today, it's clear that I should have provided more context," he said.
"On reflection, I should have explained that I was bitterly disappointed that I said what I did during the game and I am bitterly disappointed that I put myself and the club in the position I did. That is what I am most upset with.
"What I said on the field that night was totally unacceptable. I knew that at the time and I know it now. I stress, I have no issue with the sanction at all."
