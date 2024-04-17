Jeremy Finlayson warms up head of round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

PORT Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has moved to clarify comments he made about his three-match suspension for a homophobic slur, saying he has "no issue" with the AFL-imposed ban.

Finlayson was suspended for three weeks for making a homophobic slur towards an Essendon player during Gather Round, with the League saying the 28-year's old contrition was a factor in its finding.

This week, during a regular segment on his wife's podcast, Finlayson was asked to highlight his "good, bad and offensive" talking points for the week.

"My 'offensive' is it pissed me off that I got a three-week suspension," Finlayson said. "That's it. That's tipped me over the edge. That's about it. We'll leave it there and (at) that and move on."

Jeremy Finlayson in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval in Gather Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

On Wednesday, Finlayson released a statement via the club, where he said his comments were in reference to his own behaviour, not the actions of the AFL.

"When re-thinking my comments today, it's clear that I should have provided more context," he said.

"On reflection, I should have explained that I was bitterly disappointed that I said what I did during the game and I am bitterly disappointed that I put myself and the club in the position I did. That is what I am most upset with.

"What I said on the field that night was totally unacceptable. I knew that at the time and I know it now. I stress, I have no issue with the sanction at all."

