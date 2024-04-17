Everything you need to know ahead of round six of AFL Fantasy

Finn Callaghan of the Giants tackles Hugo Garcia during the match between Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda at Manuka Oval in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WELCOME one and all to Fantasy Ready! It's round six and the last of the early bye rounds.

Once again, we are only counting our best 18 on field score this week before we return to the normal Fantasy format where all your on field 22 players count next week.

It is important that we glance ahead to what our teams will look like, once the early byes are behind us. It's very important to check those rookies to see which ones you are still happy to play on your field, because after this week… no scores will drop off and all your players on field will count towards your total.

Let’s get into it shall we and see what hidden gems we can find and dig deeper into the minds of Fantasy coaches to see what they are doing ahead of round six.

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Jordan Dawson (MID, $939,000) – TRAP

Over the last two weeks, Dawson's time in the middle has dried up. He scored 60 last week and his role has become inconsistent. He can be traded and moved to better options like Gulden or Walsh.

Brad Hill (MID/FWD, $718,000) – TRAP

After averaging 65 across the first three rounds, Hill has exploded with scores of 105 and 150. Now, if you trade him in this week, you don't get those scores … and this ride could end before it even begins.

Bradley Hill reaches for the ball during the match between Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda at Manuka Oval in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $704,000) – TREAT

His centre-bounce numbers are up and his scoring reflects the change. Caldwell has now scored 103 and 108 in his last two games and can be selected as a forward. He's cheap and producing the goods.

Bigoa Nyuon (FWD, $244,000) – TREAT

If you don't like paying over $300k for downgrade targets, then Nyuon could be your man. His job security is strong after he scored 83 against Geelong finding the ball 19 times and claiming seven marks.

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $222,000) – TREAT

Some coaches looking to do a double-downgrade this week and that's because we have plenty of options on the table. If Garcia can get a full game, a score of 80 isn't out of the question.

Live Teams Show

Most traded in

Will Graham (DEF/MID, $327,000)

Sam Walsh (MID, $886,000)

Blake Drury (FWD, $257,000)

Sam Clohesy (DEF, $339,000)

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $222,000)

The Gold Coast boys have been the talk of the town this week. Sam Clohesy (DEF, $339,000) and Will Graham (DEF/MID, $327,000) have both been outstanding in their first two games averaging 95 and 84 respectively. Both are projected to make a truckload of money over the coming weeks and are therefore two of the most traded in players for the second week in a row.

Sam Clohesy in action during the match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Blake Drury (FWD, $257,000) is another popular downgrade target after scoring 101 in his first game for the year. He has a breakeven of -26 and is a much cheaper option for those wanting to save money rather than opting for one of the Gold Coast boys.

His score of 145 has caught the eye of many and Fantasy coaches are wasting no time locking in the under-priced Sam Walsh (MID, $886,000). In his first game for the season, Walsh looked a million dollars … and might be worth that price very soon.

Most traded out

Colby McKercher (MID, $474,000)

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $590,000

Matt Crouch (MID, $845,000)

Blake Howes (DEF, $407,000)

Jhye Clark (MID, $321,000)

Battered and bruised, but good to go. Colby McKercher (MID, $474,000) is fine and the Kangaroos have announced he will play this week after being subbed out on two points last weekend. He has a breakeven of 87 and many coaches are taking the opportunity to cash out on the future star.

After being suspended for one week, Fantasy coaches are also farewelling Matt Crouch (MID, $845,000). Crouch has gone up $111,000 in price as he has averaged a very respectable 102 across the first five games. Now is the perfect time to move him on to bigger and better things.

Matt Crouch handballs whilst being tackled by George Hewett during the match between Carlton and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and here are my best captain options for you to consider.

Thursday night

Rowan Marshall v Western Bulldogs

Marshall has scored 138 and 136 over the last two weeks and tonight he meets Tim English who he scored 116 against last year. Jack Steele is another player to consider in this game. He has scored the third most points for the season.

Friday night

Zach Merrett v Adelaide

Last year, Merrett scored 150 against the Crows and he is now averaging 119 for the season. Merrett played at the Adelaide Oval only two weeks ago and scored 135. Another big score is on the cards.

Zach Merrett and Willem Drew in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Saturday

Josh Dunkley v Geelong

Even though the Kangaroos lost by 75 points to Geelong last weekend, they still allowed them to have six players score triple figures. Dunkley has been in great form coming off scores of 123 and 114. He will be great again.

Sunday

Harry Sheezel v Hawthorn

Hawthorn has given up plenty of points this year and recently we have seen Anderson (154), De Goey (135) and Flanders (125) all cash in. Sheezel meets the Hawks off the back of a huge 159, but will he be targeted by Finn Maginness like he was in round 18 last year?

