Sam Taylor handballs during round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney superstar Sam Taylor has officially been ruled out for the Giants' Anzac Day clash against Brisbane next week as he continues his recovery from concussion.

Taylor was always going to miss Saturday’s blockbuster against Carlton following the sickening head clash with St Kilda captain Jack Steele in Canberra last Saturday, but there was some hope he would recover in time to face the Lions.

However, the Giants have officially put a line through the All-Australian defender for the return to Canberra on Anzac Day to ensure he doesn't push his recovery after such a serious head knock.

Sam Taylor during Greater Western Sydney's training session on September 5, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The hope is Taylor will return for a mammoth Sydney derby against the Swans in round eight along with gun midfielder Stephen Coniglio, who will also miss the next two weeks with a knee injury.

Giants veteran Callan Ward is set to return for the match against the Blues this week in place of Coniglio, while former club champion Nick Haynes is a strong chance to take Taylor’s spot this week as the Giants try and quell the influence of Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay.

