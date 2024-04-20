Clubs must have an open spot on their list to take part in the draft and can create a vacancy by moving players with long-term injuries to their inactive lists

ELEVEN clubs are currently in a position to take part in next month's Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with injured players set to be moved to the inactive list in the coming weeks to make room for new recruits.

As reported in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last week, the 2024 Mid-Season Rookie Draft will take place on Wednesday, May 29 between rounds 11 and 12.

Clubs must have an open spot on their list to take part in the draft and can create a vacancy by moving players with long-term injuries to their inactive lists.

Five clubs – Adelaide, Brisbane, Carlton, North Melbourne and Richmond – could potentially free up two spots each after being hit hard by injury early in the season.

Wayne Milera and Patrick Parnell (Crows), Tom Doedee and Keidean Coleman (Lions), Sam Docherty and Jack Silvagni (Blues), Josh Goater and Callum Coleman-Jones (Kangaroos) and Josh Gibcus and Judson Clarke (Tigers) have all suffered season-ending injuries and could be moved to the inactive list.

AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey reported on Gettable this week that the departure of Tarryn Thomas from North, who was sacked earlier this year for inappropriate behaviour towards women, has not created an extra vacancy for the Roos to potentially fill at the draft.

Collingwood, which already has a vacancy after Nathan Murphy's premature retirement, could open a second spot by moving injured forward Dan McStay to the inactive list, although the 28-year-old has not completely ruled out playing late in the season.

Like the Pies, Melbourne already has a vacancy after Angus Brayshaw was forced to medically retire in February.

Essendon (Jaiden Hunter) and the Western Bulldogs (Bailey Smith) could also move an injured player to the inactive list in the coming weeks to free up a spot.

Gold Coast and Fremantle both entered the season with a list vacancy after opting against signing an extra player during the pre-season supplementary period.

Geelong, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Sydney and West Coast do not currently have a vacant list spot or an injured player who has been ruled out for the season.

Clubs have previously been allowed to move players to the inactive list up until a few days before the draft.

Thirteen players were picked up in last year's Mid-Season Rookie Draft, including West Coast forward Ryan Maric and Bulldogs winger Caleb Poulter.

The likes of Marlion Pickett, Sam Durham, John Noble and Jai Newcombe have all been recruited via the Mid-Season Rookie Draft since it was re-introduced in 2019.

Possible open list spots ahead of Mid-Season Rookie Draft

(as of April 21, 2024)

Adelaide: 2 (Wayne Milera, Patrick Parnell)

Brisbane: 2 (Keidean Coleman, Tom Doedee)

Carlton: 2 (Sam Docherty, Jack Silvagni)

Collingwood: 2 (Dan McStay, Nathan Murphy)

Essendon: 1 (Jaiden Hunter)

Fremantle: 1 (Left open from 2023)

Geelong: 0

Gold Coast: 1 (Left open from 2023)

Greater Western Sydney: 0

Hawthorn: 0

Melbourne: 1 (Angus Brayshaw)

North Melbourne: 2 (Callum Coleman-Jones, Josh Goater)

Port Adelaide: 0

Richmond: 2 (Judson Clarke, Josh Gibcus)

St Kilda: 0

Sydney: 0

West Coast: 0

Western Bulldogs: 1 (Bailey Smith)