The teams for Friday and Saturday's round five matches are in, plus squads for Sunday

Charlie Dixon, Scott Pendlebury, Dom Sheed. Pictures: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide will be without spearhead Charlie Dixon for Saturday's match against Collingwood, with coach Ken Hinkley deciding to rest the big man for the trip to Melbourne.

On the flipside, veteran Scott Pendlebury (ribs) has been named for the Magpies.

In Saturday night's Western Derby, Dom Sheed is back for his first game of the season to bolster the Eagles' midfield, while Matt Taberner is managed for the Dockers.

In other round six team news, Geelong has loaded up for its trip to the Gabba, recalling Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Hawkins, while it's Zach Tuohy and Rhys Stanley who will now be rested.

Leek Aleer has jumped over Nick Haynes to take Sam Taylor's vacant defending spot, while Callan Ward has also been included for Greater Western Sydney as it prepares to confront Carlton.

But for Port, resting Dixon means they will go with two recognised ruckmen, unleashing Jordon Sweet for his first game in club colours to play alongside Ivan Soldo.

In Friday night footy, Lachlan Sholl has been recalled by Adelaide as one of two changes to face Essendon, covering for the suspended Matt Crouch, while the Bombers have named former No.5 draft pick Elijah Tsatas.

Jake Kolodjashnij has been named alongside Hawkins and Dangerfield as the Cats try to keep their unbeaten start to the season rolling, while Jarryd Lyons is into Brisbane's 23 to replace Zac Bailey (ankle).

Taberner's absence for Fremantle has been offset by recalling No.1 ruckman Sean Darcy, who has overcome a knee injury.

Luke Jackson ad Sean Darcy during Fremantle's official team photo day on January 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast could be set to unleash another Academy graduate, with No.14 draft pick Jake Rogers named on its extended squad to face Sydney on Sunday.

Cam Zurhaar has been selected in North Melbourne 26-man squad for Sunday's match against fellow winless team Hawthorn.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: J.Borlase, L.Sholl

Out: J.Butts (hamstring), M.Crouch (suspension)

R5 sub: Sam Berry

ESSENDON

In: E.Tsatas

Out: J.Menzie (shoulder)

R5 sub: Nick Hind

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: None

Out: None

R4 sub: Steele Sidebottom

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Sweet

Out: C.Dixon (managed)

R5 sub: Jackson Mead

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: L.Cowan, L.Young

Out: M.McGovern (hamstring), A.Saad (hamstring)

R5 sub: Jack Carroll

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Ward, L.Aleer

Out: S.Taylor (concussion), S.Coniglio (knee)

R5 sub: James Peatling

Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Lyons

Out: Z.Bailey (ankle)

R5 sub: James Tunstill

GEELONG

In: J.Kolodjashnij, P.Dangerfield, T.Hawkins, T.Conway

Out: C.O'Sullivan (omitted), Z.Tuohy (managed), S.Neale (omitted), R.Stanley (managed)

R5 sub: Jhye Clark

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: D.Sheed

Out: L.Edwards (concussion)

R5 sub: Ryan Maric

FREMANTLE

In: S.Darcy, S.Sturt

Out: S.Switkowski (concussion), M.Taberner (managed)

R5 sub: Neil Erasmus

SUNDAY, APRIL 21

Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.05pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: S.Wicks, P.Ladhams, C.Cleary, A.Francis

Out: C.Mitchell (omitted)

R4 sub: Caleb Mitchell

GOLD COAST

In: R.Atkins, A.Sexton, J.Rogers, D.Macpherson

Out: M.Rosas (hamstring)

R5 sub: David Swallow

North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Zurhaar, W.Phillips, J.Archer

Out: None

R5 sub: Charlie Lazzaro

HAWTHORN

In: J.Gunston, J.Serong, H.Morrison

Out: None

R5 sub: Henry Hustwaite