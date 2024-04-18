PORT Adelaide will be without spearhead Charlie Dixon for Saturday's match against Collingwood, with coach Ken Hinkley deciding to rest the big man for the trip to Melbourne.
On the flipside, veteran Scott Pendlebury (ribs) has been named for the Magpies.
In Saturday night's Western Derby, Dom Sheed is back for his first game of the season to bolster the Eagles' midfield, while Matt Taberner is managed for the Dockers.
In other round six team news, Geelong has loaded up for its trip to the Gabba, recalling Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Hawkins, while it's Zach Tuohy and Rhys Stanley who will now be rested.
Leek Aleer has jumped over Nick Haynes to take Sam Taylor's vacant defending spot, while Callan Ward has also been included for Greater Western Sydney as it prepares to confront Carlton.
But for Port, resting Dixon means they will go with two recognised ruckmen, unleashing Jordon Sweet for his first game in club colours to play alongside Ivan Soldo.
In Friday night footy, Lachlan Sholl has been recalled by Adelaide as one of two changes to face Essendon, covering for the suspended Matt Crouch, while the Bombers have named former No.5 draft pick Elijah Tsatas.
Jake Kolodjashnij has been named alongside Hawkins and Dangerfield as the Cats try to keep their unbeaten start to the season rolling, while Jarryd Lyons is into Brisbane's 23 to replace Zac Bailey (ankle).
Taberner's absence for Fremantle has been offset by recalling No.1 ruckman Sean Darcy, who has overcome a knee injury.
Gold Coast could be set to unleash another Academy graduate, with No.14 draft pick Jake Rogers named on its extended squad to face Sydney on Sunday.
Cam Zurhaar has been selected in North Melbourne 26-man squad for Sunday's match against fellow winless team Hawthorn.
FRIDAY, APRIL 19
Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: J.Borlase, L.Sholl
Out: J.Butts (hamstring), M.Crouch (suspension)
R5 sub: Sam Berry
ESSENDON
In: E.Tsatas
Out: J.Menzie (shoulder)
R5 sub: Nick Hind
SATURDAY, APRIL 20
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: None
Out: None
R4 sub: Steele Sidebottom
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Sweet
Out: C.Dixon (managed)
R5 sub: Jackson Mead
Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
CARLTON
In: L.Cowan, L.Young
Out: M.McGovern (hamstring), A.Saad (hamstring)
R5 sub: Jack Carroll
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: C.Ward, L.Aleer
Out: S.Taylor (concussion), S.Coniglio (knee)
R5 sub: James Peatling
Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Lyons
Out: Z.Bailey (ankle)
R5 sub: James Tunstill
GEELONG
In: J.Kolodjashnij, P.Dangerfield, T.Hawkins, T.Conway
Out: C.O'Sullivan (omitted), Z.Tuohy (managed), S.Neale (omitted), R.Stanley (managed)
R5 sub: Jhye Clark
West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: D.Sheed
Out: L.Edwards (concussion)
R5 sub: Ryan Maric
FREMANTLE
In: S.Darcy, S.Sturt
Out: S.Switkowski (concussion), M.Taberner (managed)
R5 sub: Neil Erasmus
SUNDAY, APRIL 21
Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.05pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: S.Wicks, P.Ladhams, C.Cleary, A.Francis
Out: C.Mitchell (omitted)
R4 sub: Caleb Mitchell
GOLD COAST
In: R.Atkins, A.Sexton, J.Rogers, D.Macpherson
Out: M.Rosas (hamstring)
R5 sub: David Swallow
North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.05pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: C.Zurhaar, W.Phillips, J.Archer
Out: None
R5 sub: Charlie Lazzaro
HAWTHORN
In: J.Gunston, J.Serong, H.Morrison
Out: None
R5 sub: Henry Hustwaite