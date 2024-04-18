Jayden Short in action during Richmond's clash against Gold Coast in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND half-back Jayden Short will miss the Anzac Day Eve blockbuster against Melbourne after straining his calf in Sunday's loss to West Coast in Perth.

The 28-year-old was substituted out after suffering the injury in the second quarter and is now expected to miss up to three weeks.

Short has been troubled by calf injuries in the past and will now miss games against the Demons and Fremantle, with the round nine match against the Western Bulldogs the target for his return.

Adem Yze's first season at Punt Road has been severely impacted by player unavailability with the Tigers dealing with the longest injury list in the AFL.

With Short the latest injury on Sunday, 24 hours after Judson Clarke tore his ACL in the VFL and after Tim Taranto broke his wrist at training, there are 14 players injured at Richmond right now.

It meant Richmond could only play seven AFL-listed players in the VFL last weekend, where Clarke went down against Werribee at Avalon Airport Oval.

Star key forward Tom Lynch is still three months away from returning from a hamstring tendon injury, while young gun Josh Gibcus will miss the rest of 2024 after rupturing his ACL last month.

Former captain Dylan Grimes (wrist) and midfielder Jacob Hopper (knee) are both aiming to be available against Simon Goodwin's side on Wednesday night.