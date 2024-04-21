Nic Martin, Riley Bonner and Matt Roberts. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FIRST of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data and there have been dozens of dual-position players (DPP) added to the game.

Champion Data collect all the stats and players are allocated a percentage of time they play in various roles during a game. At the start of the season, their positions are allocated based on the previous season.

A player can qualify for dual-position status if they play more than 35 per cent of time in a second position. The in-season updates are applied to players who have played in half of the games (in this case, they must've played in at least three matches) and are currently listed with a single position. There will be no 'triple' position players.

The next updates will be after round 11 and 17.

Add DEF

Fantasy coaches have noted that playing in an attacking half-back role has been great for scoring. Essendon's Nic Martin has been one of the most important picks in Fantasy Classic and is now listed as a DEF/MID. With his new defender status, he is likely to be in the mix as one of the top defenders for this season.

St Kilda's Riley Bonner has increased his value over the first six rounds and is now available to move to the backline. Cats pair Tom Atkins and Max Holmes have spent time playing behind the ball and will please coaches who drafted them in the pre-season.

Jack Crisp has been a Fantasy gun in the past and his return as a DEF in the game will be worth monitoring if the Pies' scoring can increase.

Player Club Initial Position Added Position New Position Noah Answerth Brisbane Lions FWD DEF DEF/FWD Will Hoskin-Elliott Collingwood MID DEF DEF/MID Jack Crisp Collingwood MID DEF DEF/MID Nic Martin Essendon MID DEF DEF/MID James Aish Fremantle MID DEF DEF/MID Tom Atkins Geelong Cats MID DEF DEF/MID Max Holmes Geelong Cats MID DEF DEF/MID Alex Sexton Gold Coast SUNS FWD DEF DEF/FWD Jack Lukosius Gold Coast SUNS FWD DEF DEF/FWD Karl Amon Hawthorn MID DEF DEF/MID Tom McDonald Melbourne FWD DEF DEF/FWD Taj Woewodin Melbourne FWD DEF DEF/FWD Charlie Comben North Melbourne FWD DEF DEF/FWD Colby McKercher North Melbourne MID DEF DEF/MID Zac Fisher North Melbourne FWD DEF DEF/FWD Bailey Scott North Melbourne MID DEF DEF/MID Riley Bonner St Kilda MID DEF DEF/MID Matt Roberts Sydney Swans MID DEF DEF/MID Callum Jamieson West Coast Eagles FWD DEF DEF/FWD Buku Khamis Western Bulldogs FWD DEF DEF/FWD

Add MID

Although adding midfield status isn't huge for most Fantasy Classic coaches, the flexibility that is added, especially in Draft, is a win. Whether it is for covering injuries or trying to navigate the bye rounds, dual-position players can help you get out of a pickle.

Isaac Heeney has been elite in the Swans' midfield and is now a MID/FWD. Also adding MID status is Fremantle's Hayden Young. His time spent at centre bounces and being an important player at stoppages saw him play 95 per cent as a midfielder in the first six rounds.

Player Club Initial Position Added Position New Position Luke Nankervis Adelaide Crows DEF MID DEF/MID Cam Rayner Brisbane Lions FWD MID MID/FWD Finlay Macrae Collingwood FWD MID MID/FWD Patrick Lipinski Collingwood FWD MID MID/FWD Archie Perkins Essendon FWD MID MID/FWD Jake Kelly Essendon DEF MID DEF/MID Hayden Young Fremantle DEF MID DEF/MID Jack Bowes Geelong Cats DEF MID DEF/MID Oliver Dempsey Geelong Cats FWD MID MID/FWD Sam Clohesy Gold Coast SUNS DEF MID DEF/MID James Peatling GWS GIANTS FWD MID MID/FWD Xavier O'Halloran GWS GIANTS FWD MID MID/FWD Cam Mackenzie Hawthorn FWD MID MID/FWD Massimo D'Ambrosio Hawthorn DEF MID DEF/MID Jack Billings Melbourne FWD MID MID/FWD Christian Salem Melbourne DEF MID DEF/MID Tom Powell North Melbourne FWD MID MID/FWD Miles Bergman Port Adelaide DEF MID DEF/MID Sam Banks Richmond DEF MID DEF/MID Jake Lloyd Sydney Swans DEF MID DEF/MID Isaac Heeney Sydney Swans FWD MID MID/FWD Jayden Hunt West Coast Eagles DEF MID DEF/MID Harvey Gallagher Western Bulldogs FWD MID MID/FWD

Add FWD

One of the most popular rookies in the game, Ryley Sanders, has added FWD status. While many moved him out of their teams after he was named as the starting substitute last week, the Bulldog can mix it with the best to play out the next few rounds in F5 or F6 in Classic. Keeper league coaches will be very happy about his DPP … as long as he isn't subbed again!

Matthew Kennedy and Elijah Hollands have become Draft relevant as their scoring should make the Blues' duo options to play on field. They might be available as free agents in your league. Jump on!

Only two players with ruck status added a second position. Sam Draper has been playing in tandem with Todd Goldstein this season, so he's qualified due to the time Essendon’s big man has been playing forward. Ethan Read is the other player to become a RUC/FWD.

Player Club Initial Position Added Position New Position Brayden Cook Adelaide Crows MID FWD MID/FWD Darcy Gardiner Brisbane Lions DEF FWD DEF/FWD Elijah Hollands Carlton MID FWD MID/FWD Matthew Kennedy Carlton MID FWD MID/FWD Ben Hobbs Essendon MID FWD MID/FWD Nick Hind Essendon DEF FWD DEF/FWD Sam Draper Essendon RUC FWD RUC/FWD Neil Erasmus Fremantle MID FWD MID/FWD Ethan Read Gold Coast SUNS RUC FWD RUC/FWD David Swallow Gold Coast SUNS MID FWD MID/FWD Blake Hardwick Hawthorn DEF FWD DEF/FWD Finn Maginness Hawthorn MID FWD MID/FWD Tom Sparrow Melbourne MID FWD MID/FWD Jy Simpkin North Melbourne MID FWD MID/FWD Noah Balta Richmond DEF FWD DEF/FWD Robbie Fox Sydney Swans DEF FWD DEF/FWD Justin McInerney Sydney Swans MID FWD MID/FWD Luke Edwards West Coast Eagles MID FWD MID/FWD Ryley Sanders Western Bulldogs MID FWD MID/FWD Laitham Vandermeer Western Bulldogs DEF FWD DEF/FWD

