THE FIRST of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data and there have been dozens of dual-position players (DPP) added to the game.
Champion Data collect all the stats and players are allocated a percentage of time they play in various roles during a game. At the start of the season, their positions are allocated based on the previous season.
A player can qualify for dual-position status if they play more than 35 per cent of time in a second position. The in-season updates are applied to players who have played in half of the games (in this case, they must've played in at least three matches) and are currently listed with a single position. There will be no 'triple' position players.
The next updates will be after round 11 and 17.
Add DEF
Fantasy coaches have noted that playing in an attacking half-back role has been great for scoring. Essendon's Nic Martin has been one of the most important picks in Fantasy Classic and is now listed as a DEF/MID. With his new defender status, he is likely to be in the mix as one of the top defenders for this season.
St Kilda's Riley Bonner has increased his value over the first six rounds and is now available to move to the backline. Cats pair Tom Atkins and Max Holmes have spent time playing behind the ball and will please coaches who drafted them in the pre-season.
Jack Crisp has been a Fantasy gun in the past and his return as a DEF in the game will be worth monitoring if the Pies' scoring can increase.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial Position
|
Added Position
|
New Position
|
Noah Answerth
|
Brisbane Lions
|
FWD
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Will Hoskin-Elliott
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Jack Crisp
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Nic Martin
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
James Aish
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Tom Atkins
|
Geelong Cats
|
MID
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Max Holmes
|
Geelong Cats
|
MID
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Alex Sexton
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
FWD
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Jack Lukosius
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
FWD
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Karl Amon
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Tom McDonald
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Taj Woewodin
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Charlie Comben
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Colby McKercher
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Zac Fisher
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Bailey Scott
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Riley Bonner
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Matt Roberts
|
Sydney Swans
|
MID
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Callum Jamieson
|
West Coast Eagles
|
FWD
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Buku Khamis
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
Add MID
Although adding midfield status isn't huge for most Fantasy Classic coaches, the flexibility that is added, especially in Draft, is a win. Whether it is for covering injuries or trying to navigate the bye rounds, dual-position players can help you get out of a pickle.
Isaac Heeney has been elite in the Swans' midfield and is now a MID/FWD. Also adding MID status is Fremantle's Hayden Young. His time spent at centre bounces and being an important player at stoppages saw him play 95 per cent as a midfielder in the first six rounds.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial Position
|
Added Position
|
New Position
|
Luke Nankervis
|
Adelaide Crows
|
DEF
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Cam Rayner
|
Brisbane Lions
|
FWD
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Finlay Macrae
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Archie Perkins
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jake Kelly
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Hayden Young
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Jack Bowes
|
Geelong Cats
|
DEF
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Oliver Dempsey
|
Geelong Cats
|
FWD
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Sam Clohesy
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
DEF
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
James Peatling
|
GWS GIANTS
|
FWD
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Xavier O'Halloran
|
GWS GIANTS
|
FWD
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Cam Mackenzie
|
Hawthorn
|
FWD
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Massimo D'Ambrosio
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Jack Billings
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Christian Salem
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Tom Powell
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Miles Bergman
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Sam Banks
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Jake Lloyd
|
Sydney Swans
|
DEF
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Isaac Heeney
|
Sydney Swans
|
FWD
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jayden Hunt
|
West Coast Eagles
|
DEF
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Harvey Gallagher
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
Add FWD
One of the most popular rookies in the game, Ryley Sanders, has added FWD status. While many moved him out of their teams after he was named as the starting substitute last week, the Bulldog can mix it with the best to play out the next few rounds in F5 or F6 in Classic. Keeper league coaches will be very happy about his DPP … as long as he isn't subbed again!
Matthew Kennedy and Elijah Hollands have become Draft relevant as their scoring should make the Blues' duo options to play on field. They might be available as free agents in your league. Jump on!
Only two players with ruck status added a second position. Sam Draper has been playing in tandem with Todd Goldstein this season, so he's qualified due to the time Essendon’s big man has been playing forward. Ethan Read is the other player to become a RUC/FWD.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial Position
|
Added Position
|
New Position
|
Brayden Cook
|
Adelaide Crows
|
MID
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Darcy Gardiner
|
Brisbane Lions
|
DEF
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Elijah Hollands
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Ben Hobbs
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Nick Hind
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Sam Draper
|
Essendon
|
RUC
|
FWD
|
RUC/FWD
|
Neil Erasmus
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Ethan Read
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
RUC
|
FWD
|
RUC/FWD
|
David Swallow
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
MID
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Blake Hardwick
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Finn Maginness
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Tom Sparrow
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Jy Simpkin
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Noah Balta
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Robbie Fox
|
Sydney Swans
|
DEF
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Justin McInerney
|
Sydney Swans
|
MID
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Luke Edwards
|
West Coast Eagles
|
MID
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Ryley Sanders
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Laitham Vandermeer
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
