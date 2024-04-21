Nic Martin, Riley Bonner and Matt Roberts. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FIRST of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data and there have been dozens of dual-position players (DPP) added to the game.

Champion Data collect all the stats and players are allocated a percentage of time they play in various roles during a game. At the start of the season, their positions are allocated based on the previous season.

A player can qualify for dual-position status if they play more than 35 per cent of time in a second position. The in-season updates are applied to players who have played in half of the games (in this case, they must've played in at least three matches) and are currently listed with a single position. There will be no 'triple' position players.

The next updates will be after round 11 and 17.

Add DEF

Fantasy coaches have noted that playing in an attacking half-back role has been great for scoring. Essendon's Nic Martin has been one of the most important picks in Fantasy Classic and is now listed as a DEF/MID. With his new defender status, he is likely to be in the mix as one of the top defenders for this season.

St Kilda's Riley Bonner has increased his value over the first six rounds and is now available to move to the backline. Cats pair Tom Atkins and Max Holmes have spent time playing behind the ball and will please coaches who drafted them in the pre-season.

Jack Crisp has been a Fantasy gun in the past and his return as a DEF in the game will be worth monitoring if the Pies' scoring can increase.

Player

Club

Initial Position

Added Position

New Position

Noah Answerth

Brisbane Lions

FWD

DEF

DEF/FWD

Will Hoskin-Elliott

Collingwood

MID

DEF

DEF/MID

Jack Crisp

Collingwood

MID

DEF

DEF/MID

Nic Martin

Essendon

MID

DEF

DEF/MID

James Aish

Fremantle

MID

DEF

DEF/MID

Tom Atkins

Geelong Cats

MID

DEF

DEF/MID

Max Holmes

Geelong Cats

MID

DEF

DEF/MID

Alex Sexton

Gold Coast SUNS

FWD

DEF

DEF/FWD

Jack Lukosius

Gold Coast SUNS

FWD

DEF

DEF/FWD

Karl Amon

Hawthorn

MID

DEF

DEF/MID

Tom McDonald

Melbourne

FWD

DEF

DEF/FWD

Taj Woewodin

Melbourne

FWD

DEF

DEF/FWD

Charlie Comben

North Melbourne

FWD

DEF

DEF/FWD

Colby McKercher

North Melbourne

MID

DEF

DEF/MID

Zac Fisher

North Melbourne

FWD

DEF

DEF/FWD

Bailey Scott

North Melbourne

MID

DEF

DEF/MID

Riley Bonner

St Kilda

MID

DEF

DEF/MID

Matt Roberts

Sydney Swans

MID

DEF

DEF/MID

Callum Jamieson

West Coast Eagles

FWD

DEF

DEF/FWD

Buku Khamis

Western Bulldogs

FWD

DEF

DEF/FWD

Add MID

Although adding midfield status isn't huge for most Fantasy Classic coaches, the flexibility that is added, especially in Draft, is a win. Whether it is for covering injuries or trying to navigate the bye rounds, dual-position players can help you get out of a pickle.

Isaac Heeney has been elite in the Swans' midfield and is now a MID/FWD. Also adding MID status is Fremantle's Hayden Young. His time spent at centre bounces and being an important player at stoppages saw him play 95 per cent as a midfielder in the first six rounds.

Player

Club

Initial Position

Added Position

New Position

Luke Nankervis

Adelaide Crows

DEF

MID

DEF/MID

Cam Rayner

Brisbane Lions

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Finlay Macrae

Collingwood

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Patrick Lipinski

Collingwood

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Archie Perkins

Essendon

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Jake Kelly

Essendon

DEF

MID

DEF/MID

Hayden Young

Fremantle

DEF

MID

DEF/MID

Jack Bowes

Geelong Cats

DEF

MID

DEF/MID

Oliver Dempsey

Geelong Cats

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Sam Clohesy

Gold Coast SUNS

DEF

MID

DEF/MID

James Peatling

GWS GIANTS

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Xavier O'Halloran

GWS GIANTS

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Cam Mackenzie

Hawthorn

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Massimo D'Ambrosio

Hawthorn

DEF

MID

DEF/MID

Jack Billings

Melbourne

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Christian Salem

Melbourne

DEF

MID

DEF/MID

Tom Powell

North Melbourne

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Miles Bergman

Port Adelaide

DEF

MID

DEF/MID

Sam Banks

Richmond

DEF

MID

DEF/MID

Jake Lloyd

Sydney Swans

DEF

MID

DEF/MID

Isaac Heeney

Sydney Swans

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Jayden Hunt

West Coast Eagles

DEF

MID

DEF/MID

Harvey Gallagher

Western Bulldogs

FWD

MID

MID/FWD

Add FWD

One of the most popular rookies in the game, Ryley Sanders, has added FWD status. While many moved him out of their teams after he was named as the starting substitute last week, the Bulldog can mix it with the best to play out the next few rounds in F5 or F6 in Classic. Keeper league coaches will be very happy about his DPP … as long as he isn't subbed again!

Matthew Kennedy and Elijah Hollands have become Draft relevant as their scoring should make the Blues' duo options to play on field. They might be available as free agents in your league. Jump on!

Only two players with ruck status added a second position. Sam Draper has been playing in tandem with Todd Goldstein this season, so he's qualified due to the time Essendon’s big man has been playing forward. Ethan Read is the other player to become a RUC/FWD.

Player

Club

Initial Position

Added Position

New Position

Brayden Cook

Adelaide Crows

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Darcy Gardiner

Brisbane Lions

DEF

FWD

DEF/FWD

Elijah Hollands

Carlton

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Matthew Kennedy

Carlton

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Ben Hobbs

Essendon

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Nick Hind

Essendon

DEF

FWD

DEF/FWD

Sam Draper

Essendon

RUC

FWD

RUC/FWD

Neil Erasmus

Fremantle

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Ethan Read

Gold Coast SUNS

RUC

FWD

RUC/FWD

David Swallow

Gold Coast SUNS

MID

 FWD

MID/FWD

Blake Hardwick

Hawthorn

DEF

FWD

DEF/FWD

Finn Maginness

Hawthorn

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Tom Sparrow

Melbourne

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Jy Simpkin

North Melbourne

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Noah Balta

Richmond

DEF

FWD

DEF/FWD

Robbie Fox

Sydney Swans

DEF

FWD

DEF/FWD

Justin McInerney

Sydney Swans

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Luke Edwards

West Coast Eagles

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Ryley Sanders

Western Bulldogs

MID

FWD

MID/FWD

Laitham Vandermeer

Western Bulldogs

DEF

FWD

DEF/FWD

