The teams are in for Sunday's matches in round six

Sam Wicks, Josh Ward, George Wardlaw. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has recalled forward Sam Wicks for its clash against Gold Coast, while Josh Ward is among three players axed by Hawthorn for the meeting with North Melbourne.

Wicks is back for his first game for the Swans since round two, returning after spending time away from the club due to a personal dispute with a teammate.

In other team news for Sunday's games, the Roos have managed young gun George Wardlaw as one of two changes.

Wicks replaces Caleb Mitchell, who has been omitted for the encounter at the SCG on Sunday.

The Suns have made just one change with Jake Rogers coming into their side in place of Malcolm Rosas jnr (hamstring).

Rogers will become the fourth player recruited out of the Suns Academy last year – and the club's fourth 2023 first-round pick – to debut for Gold Coast in 2024.

The Hawks have dropped three players for the meeting with fellow 0-5 side the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium.

Former No.7 pick Ward is out after a run of poor form, with Max Ramsden and Sam Butler also omitted.

Veteran Jack Gunston, Harry Morrison and Jai Serong come into the side.

Wardlaw has been managed by the Roos and Hugh Greenwood omitted, with forward Cam Zurhaar returning from his calf injury and Will Phillips in for his first game of the year.

SUNDAY, APRIL 21

Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.05pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: S.Wicks

Out: C.Mitchell (omitted)

R4 sub: Caleb Mitchell

GOLD COAST

In: J.Rogers

Out: M.Rosas jnr (hamstring)

R5 sub: David Swallow

North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Zurhaar, W.Phillips

Out: G.Wardlaw (managed), H.Greenwood (omitted)

R5 sub: Charlie Lazzaro

HAWTHORN

In: H.Morrison, J.Gunston, J.Serong

Out: J.Ward (omitted), M.Ramsden (omitted), S.Butler (omitted)

R5 sub: Henry Hustwaite