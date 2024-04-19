Scans confirm Dan Butler suffered a right hamstring strain in the Saints' loss to the Bulldogs

Dan Butler is seen with ice on his hamstring during St Kilda's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA small forward Dan Butler will spend at least the next month on the sidelines after scans confirmed a hamstring strain.

Starting as the tactical sub, Butler entered Thursday night's game in the third quarter of the 60-point loss to the Western Bulldogs before coming from the field midway through the final term to receive treatment.

The 27-year-old was sent for scans on Friday morning which confirmed the right hamstring strain which will sideline him for 4-6 weeks.

It continues a tough run of luck for Butler following pre-season ankle surgery which kept him out of the senior line-up for the first three matches of the season.

Butler had one of his best seasons yet in 2023, booting a personal best 33 goals from 24 appearances, to go with 4.2 tackles per game.

"Dan's injury was a disappointing end to a disappointing night on-field, but we're confident he can bounce back in time," Saints footy manager David Misson said.

"Unfortunately, the nature of the injury and its Grade 2 classification means Dan will likely spend between four to six weeks on the sidelines.

"Dan is no stranger to injury rehab this season and we're confident he will attack his rehab in the same manner as he did previously to make himself available at the earliest opportunity."

Butler was the Saints' only injury concern to come from the loss.

St Kilda is hopeful star forward Max King will be available for its round seven match with Port Adelaide after he sat out the Bulldogs clash with a knee concern.

Paddy Dow (knee), Mason Wood (collarbone) and Hunter Clark (calf) could also be available for the Adelaide Oval encounter.