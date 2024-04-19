Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks has refused to comment on a controversial umpiring non-call, instead saying he expects more of his side, while the Bombers' belief is building ahead of next week's 'finals-like' clash against Collingwood

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks has refused to weigh in on a controversial non-call that sealed the Crows' three-point loss to Essendon on Friday night, instead pointing to a whole host of missed opportunities on the field.

Nicks wouldn’t be drawn when asked about an umpiring decision to not pay a holding-the-ball free kick against Essendon in Adelaide's forward 50 during dying minutes of the game.

"I’m not going to make a comment around umpiring, that would just add to the night," he said post-game.

"There were a number of different opportunities that – I don’t know how many times we went in [inside 50] in a row - but we found our aggression and our assertiveness, and where had that been for the night? That was another disappointing part.

"Where has that been?”

Nicks instead lamented his side's slow start and lacklustre inside-50 count.

"We lost the contest, we missed tackles, it was just a lot of areas that weren't working," he said.

"Our backs were to the wall and we hung in and hung in, but we expect so much more than that of where we’re at at the moment.

"We would still be disappointed about the way we played the game tonight even if it went our way.

"We took a step back tonight. We felt like the last two weeks we took a couple of big steps forward against Melbourne and against Carlton, and we felt like we were in a good space but tonight unfortunately was a step backwards.

"That’s the bigger issue for us – we want to hold that momentum of form. We want to play a game that we walk off and be proud of. I think tonight we’ll be disappointed in what we put out there."

Essendon coach Brad Scott said the win gave his side confidence heading into next week's Anzac Day clash against reigning premier Collingwood.

"Belief is something you build one step at a time, and we've taken another step tonight," he said.

"Anzac Day is an unbelievable privilege. It's a unique game.

"It's a huge occasion as a club, we're privileged to be able to put ourselves in a finals-like atmosphere in round seven against the reigning premier. So what an opportunity."