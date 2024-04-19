Essendon and Carlton players react on the final siren during round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks has refused to weigh in on a controversial non-call that sealed the Crows' three-point loss to Essendon on Friday night, instead pointing to a whole host of missed opportunities on the field.

Nicks wouldn’t be drawn when asked about an umpiring decision to not pay a holding-the-ball free kick against Essendon in Adelaide's forward 50 during dying minutes of the game.

"I’m not going to make a comment around umpiring, that would just add to the night," he said post-game.

03:56

Last two mins: Dons hold off Crows in frantic finish

The thrilling finals moments between Adelaide and Essendon in round six

"There were a number of different opportunities that – I don’t know how many times we went in [inside 50] in a row -  but we found our aggression and our assertiveness, and where had that been for the night? That was another disappointing part.

"Where has that been?”

Nicks instead lamented his side's slow start and lacklustre inside-50 count.

CROWS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

06:20

Highlights: Adelaide v Essendon

The Crows and Bombers clash in round six

"We lost the contest, we missed tackles, it was just a lot of areas that weren't working," he said.

"Our backs were to the wall and we hung in and hung in, but we expect so much more than that of where we’re at at the moment.

07:36

Full post-match, R6: Crows

Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round six’s match against Essendon

"We would still be disappointed about the way we played the game tonight even if it went our way.

"We took a step back tonight. We felt like the last two weeks we took a couple of big steps forward against Melbourne and against Carlton, and we felt like we were in a good space but tonight unfortunately was a step backwards.

"That’s the bigger issue for us – we want to hold that momentum of form. We want to play a game that we walk off and be proud of. I think tonight we’ll be disappointed in what we put out there."

Essendon coach Brad Scott said the win gave his side confidence heading into next week's Anzac Day clash against reigning premier Collingwood.

05:47

Full post-match, R6: Bombers

Watch Essendon’s press conference after round six’s match against Adelaide

"Belief is something you build one step at a time, and we've taken another step tonight," he said.

"Anzac Day is an unbelievable privilege. It's a unique game. 

"It's a huge occasion as a club, we're privileged to be able to put ourselves in a finals-like atmosphere in round seven against the reigning premier. So what an opportunity."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:34

    Gresham generates gold with silkiest of snaps

    Bombers recruit Jade Gresham gets on the end of some slick ball movement and finishes with class

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Walker’s wonder strike gets Crows faithful bouncing

    Taylor Walker unloads a mammoth effort from distance to breathe life into his side

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Stringer’s smooth strike after slipping away

    Jake Stringer bursts out of the contest and buries a beautiful snap

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Dawson’s epic captain’s goal gets troops fired up

    Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson shows off his tremendous left foot with this stunning shot from distance

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Crows get stuck into ex-teammate after sneaky soccer

    Ned McHenry snares a mesmerising goal off the deck before getting in the face of Jake Kelly

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Martin’s mega missile lifts the roof

    Nic Martin launches an almighty rocket to edge the Bombers in front late in the final term

    AFL
  • 03:56

    Last two mins: Dons hold off Crows in frantic finish

    The thrilling finals moments between Adelaide and Essendon in round six

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Highlights: Adelaide v Essendon

    The Crows and Bombers clash in round six

    AFL
  • 07:36

    Full post-match, R6: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round six’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 05:47

    Full post-match, R6: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round six’s match against Adelaide

    AFL