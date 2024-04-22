Scott Pendlebury is set to reach a unique milestone against Essendon on Thursday

Scott Pendlebury during Collingwood's match against Port Adelaide in R6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD legend Scott Pendlebury is set to notch up his 10,000th career disposal in front of a sold-out MCG crowd on Thursday, extending his lead as the most prolific ball-winner in VFL/AFL history.

Pendlebury is currently just four possessions short of the 10,000 mark and should get there against the Bombers on Thursday.

In a neat piece of symmetry, his current tally of 9,996 disposals is made up of 5,000 handballs and 4,996 kicks. If his first four possessions on Thursday are kicks, he will reach the 10,000 mark with an even 5000-5000 split.

Scott Pendlebury kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Pendlebury was within reach of the milestone in Collingwood's past two games, but was subbed out of matches against Hawthorn (after six touches) and Port Adelaide (after 18 disposals).

Thursday's clash will be the 390th game of Pendlebury's career having made his debut way back in 2006.

Last year, Pendlebury moved past the all-time VFL/AFL record of most career disposals that had belonged to St Kilda great Robert Harvey.

Among current players, only Port Adelaide veteran Travis Boak has had more than 8000 career disposals.

Scott Pendlebury is tackled by Lachie Neale during the R3 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the Gabba on March 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

More history awaits the Pies legend this season, provided he can stay on the park. Only five men have ever made it to the magical 400-game milestone and Pendlebury could make it six by the end of the year.

Having played 25 games in 2023, Pendlebury could reach the milestone as early as the Pies' round 18 game against Geelong.

And should the Pies manage to surge into September again and their former skipper stay fit, he could well finish the season in third place given Dustin Fletcher (400 games), Kevin Bartlett (403) and Shaun Burgoyne (407) are all within reach.

Beyond that trio, only Brent Harvey (432) and Michael Tuck (426) would stand ahead of him.

Most career disposals

9,996 - Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood, 2006-2024)

9,656 - Robert Harvey (St Kilda, 1988-2008)

9,213 - Brent Harvey (North Melbourne, 1996-2016)

9,151 - Kevin Bartlett (Richmond, 1965-1983)

8,896 - Gary Ablett jnr (Geelong & Gold Coast, 2002-2020)