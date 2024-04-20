Mason Cox celebrates a goal during round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WRITE them off at your own peril.

Collingwood will need to defy recent history if they are going to recover from 0-3 to go back-to-back – the last time that happened was North Melbourne in 1975 – but the reigning premiers are revving again after sending a statement on Saturday.

After conceding five of the first six goals to be behind by 31 points late in the first quarter, the Magpies rediscovered the magic that delivered them to the promised land in 2023, blowing Port Adelaide away after quarter-time to level the ledger at 3-3 by banking a 42-point win at the MCG.

Craig McRae’s side kicked the final six goals of the second quarter in a run of eight unanswered goals either side of half-time to reignite a premiership defence that was winless after losses to Greater Western Sydney, Sydney and St Kilda to start the year.

If Easter Thursday gave the Magpies a pulse and the Gather Round escape kept the momentum going, Collingwood has resuscitated a season on the brink by defeating a premiership contender 17.21 (123) to 12.9 (81).

It wasn’t about individuals, it was a full team performance.

Nick Daicos was prolific after a slow start, finishing with 30 disposals, eight clearances, 14 score involvements and 755 metres gained in a performance that will attract votes come Brownlow Medal night.

Jordan De Goey and Tom Mitchell were busy at the coal face, while Will Hoskin-Elliott, Brody Mihocek and Patrick Lipinski all kicked two goals each in a crucial second quarter burst that turned the game, breathing life into the season in the process.

But when Jackson Mead kicked Port Adelaide’s sixth goal 24 minutes into the first quarter, Collingwood looked a shell of the side that dominated last year. After a week of conversation regarding his Brownlow Medal eligibility, Zak Butters dominated the first quarter, amassing 15 disposals, 318 metres gained and a goal in a brilliant patch.

If Connor Rozee or Butters don’t get you, Jason Horne-Francis will. The former pick No. 1 tore the game apart early in the second quarter, slotting a shot on the run to put the Power 31 points up. The game looked almost over, but it wasn’t.

Will Hoskin-Elliott plucked two hangers in five minutes, the first resulting in a goal at the top of the square. Brody Mihocek’s converted two set shots. Mason Cox slotted his own set shot, before Patrick Lipinski dribbled a goal to put Collingwood in front after a fifth straight goal. He added one minutes later after the Sherrin swept from midfield to the goal square in a matter of moments. Six in a row. Mojo back.

Wary of a response that didn’t come, Collingwood made it eight goals in a row early by kicking the first two of the second half to kill any hope of a Power fightback. The Magpies piled on five goals to two. Lachie Schutlz kicked two of them, just when he needed them most. The former Docker has made a slow start to life in black and white, but he enjoyed a lick of the ice cream, along with Lipinski who finished with a career-high four majors.

