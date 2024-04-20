Jason Horne-Francis tackles Mason Cox during round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

JASON Horne-Francis has likely avoided major injury after the former No.1 pick left the ground late in Port Adelaide’s loss to Collingwood on Saturday.

The 20-year-old had been among the Power’s best in their eventual 42-point loss against the Pies, but coach Ken Hinkley downplayed the extent of the injury.

“Yeah he’s ok, he came off with a bit of cramp at the end, but he should be ok,” he said.

“I’m always nervous about predicting this sort of stuff at the end of the day.

“I think he’s fine, I think Lachie Jones had a bit of a hamstring issue he’ll get scanned on. He’s got a history around that so he couldn’t quite get to the power he needed to get back on so we didn’t take that unnecessary risk. I think Bergman rolled his ankle late in the game but I would hope that’s pretty reasonable.”

06:39

Highlights: Collingwood v Port Adelaide

The Magpies and Power clash in round six

Hinkley said the loss was troubling for the Power, who were blown away by the reigning premier after a red-hot start.

“As much as we were on in the first quarter, we were switched off by Collingwood at their best today with the way they’d play,” he said.

“It’s reasonable to say we were lacking a little bit of energy, or maybe it was the reverse, the opposition was playing with incredible energy.

“We take a lot of learning, and that’s what we need to do.”

MAGPIES v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Hinkley refuted suggestions the loss was similar to the Power’s only other loss this season, a seven-point defeat at the hands of Melbourne in round three.

“[They were] different losses. Really clearly different losses. This one was super, super concerning,” he said.

“I thought against Melbourne, we played with some strength in our game and this time, after quarter time, for three quarters we didn’t appear to be that side I know we are.

“I’d look a bit foolish if I sat up here and said we were a really good side when we displayed that against the reigning premier.”

05:48

Full post-match, R6: Power

Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round six’s match against Collingwood

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said the playing group was refreshed coming off a bye.

"We looked way more connected now than we have in previous weeks," he said.

"Right now, to have a couple of extra days to get mind and body ready, we felt that on Monday when they bounced into work.

“Then we can train a bit more and express ourselves in that regard.”

09:27

Full post-match, R6: Magpies

Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round six’s match against Port Adelaide

Another facet of Collingwood's impressive win was small forward Bobby Hill dishing off several goals to teammates.

"Players talked about that post-game, how important that is for energy," McRae said.

"Individuals kick goals, but they're ours. So when we share it around, it's just another level of us ... huge."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 09:27

    Full post-match, R6: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round six’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 05:48

    Full post-match, R6: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round six’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 06:39

    Highlights: Collingwood v Port Adelaide

    The Magpies and Power clash in round six

    AFL
  • 01:36

    Lipinski lights up 'G with four of the best

    Patrick Lipinski kicks a career-high four goals to help Collingwood claim an important win over Port

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Selfless Bobby gifting out goals for fun

    Collingwood continues to march on as Bobby Hill dishes off a pair of majors in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Collingwood avalanche continues as Schultz joins party

    Lachie Schultz kicks his first goal of the match as the Magpies continue to pile on the goals

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Lipinski double sees Pies hit front in wild fashion

    Patrick Lipinski kicks two goals in a minute as Collingwood fires into the lead

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Hoskin-Elliott hang-time keeps Pies within touch

    Will Hoskin-Elliott shows off his aerial skills before kicking truly

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Pace and power from Horne-Francis delivers gem

    Jason Horne-Francis shows off his blistering speed as Port continues to kick away

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Insane Bergman banana extends Power lead

    Miles Bergman hits it sweet as Port continues its hot start

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Brilliant Butters bags stunning opener

    Zak Butters shows poise and skill to kick the opening goal against Collingwood

    AFL